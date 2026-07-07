Full Circle Lithium Announces Strategic Partnership with B.A.S.S. as Official Facebook Live Sponsor for Bassmaster Elite Series on Lake Champlain

Key Highlights

Partnership positions Full Circle Lithium in front of millions of passionate anglers through one of competitive fishing's premier digital broadcasts

Sponsorship expands the Company's presence into high-growth outdoor recreation markets where lithium battery adoption continues to accelerate¹²³

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products, today announced a strategic partnership with B.A.S.S., becoming the Official Facebook Live Sponsor for the upcoming Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on Lake Champlain, taking place August 13–16, 2026.

The sponsorship represents an important milestone in FCL's commercial expansion into the fishing and outdoor recreation industries—one of the largest and most influential consumer markets in North America. Through the partnership, the Company will be integrated into B.A.S.S.'s Facebook Live broadcast, reaching millions of highly engaged anglers, outdoor enthusiasts, marine industry participants, and consumers during one of the sport's premier events.

As lithium-powered marine electronics, trolling motors, and propulsion systems become increasingly common, the need for advanced lithium battery fire protection continues to grow. The Bassmaster Elite Series provides an ideal platform to demonstrate how FCL's fire safety technologies can help protect boat owners, anglers, manufacturers, and marine professionals who rely on lithium battery systems every day.

"Our partnership with B.A.S.S. represents far more than a sponsorship—it is an opportunity to introduce Full Circle Lithium's innovative fire safety technologies to one of the most passionate and influential outdoor communities in North America," said Carlos Vicens, CEO of FCL. "As lithium battery adoption accelerates throughout the marine industry, safety is becoming an increasingly important consideration for manufacturers, dealers, and consumers alike. This collaboration significantly expands our market visibility while reinforcing our commitment to delivering practical, environmentally responsible solutions for rapidly growing recreational markets."

The U.S. recreational fishing market continues to experience strong participation, with more than 57 million Americans fishing annually¹ and total recreational fishing expenditures exceeding US$148 billion². More broadly, the U.S. outdoor recreation economy contributes over US$1.2 trillion annually to the nation's GDP³, highlighting the significant commercial opportunity across boating, fishing, camping, hunting, powersports, and other outdoor lifestyle sectors.

Full Circle Lithium believes these markets represent a compelling long-term growth opportunity as consumers increasingly adopt lithium-powered equipment requiring enhanced fire safety solutions.

"This partnership provides direct access to one of the fastest-growing segments of the outdoor recreation industry," said Chad Carver, Vice President, Sales & Operations of FCL. "Bass anglers are among the earliest adopters of advanced lithium battery technologies, making this audience highly relevant to our business. We see tremendous opportunity to build relationships throughout the marine ecosystem while demonstrating the importance of proactive lithium battery fire protection."

The Bassmaster Elite Series is widely recognized as the premier professional bass fishing circuit in North America, attracting elite anglers and generating significant digital and broadcast engagement throughout each tournament season.

The Lake Champlain tournament will stream live on Facebook from August 13–16, with Full Circle Lithium's FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing products featured throughout the live broadcast. The Company expects the sponsorship to serve as the foundation for broader expansion into outdoor recreation and marine markets as it continues executing its commercial growth strategy.

Footnotes

¹ American Sportfishing Association, Sportfishing in America (latest available edition), reporting approximately 57.7 million U.S. recreational anglers annually.

² U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation (latest available edition), reporting annual recreational fishing expenditures in excess of US$148 billion.

³ U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account (latest available release), reporting the U.S. outdoor

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc