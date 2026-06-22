Full Circle Lithium Heads to NFPA Conference with Strong Business Momentum and Expanding Firefighter Market Presence

Key Highlights

Recent milestones include U.S. retail expansion, first commercial deployments, and successful demonstrations with major aviation and logistics partners

NFPA Conference provides a platform to accelerate firefighter adoption as lithium-ion battery fire incidents continue to rise across North

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Conference today in Las Vegas, where the Company will engage with fire service leaders, safety professionals, regulators, and industry stakeholders from across North America.

The NFPA Conference arrives at a pivotal moment for Full Circle Lithium. Over the past four months, the Company has achieved significant commercial milestones that underscore the growing demand for specialized lithium-ion battery fire protection solutions.

Among the Company's recent achievements:

Expanded production to full manufacturing capacity ahead of its North American retail rollout of FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire extinguishers.

lithium-ion battery fire extinguishers. Successfully launched FCL-X™ into major U.S. retail channels, increasing accessibility for consumers, tradespeople, and commercial users.

into major U.S. retail channels, increasing accessibility for consumers, tradespeople, and commercial users. Announced the development of FCL-X™GEL , a second-generation product designed specifically for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), one of the fastest-growing segments of the global energy market.

, a second-generation product designed specifically for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), one of the fastest-growing segments of the global energy market. Completed high-profile live burn demonstrations involving one of the world's largest logistics companies, seven major airlines, and representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Secured its first U.S. commercial deployment with a major waste management operator, addressing the rapidly growing challenge of lithium-ion battery fires in recycling and waste handling environments.

"Over the past several months, we've seen exceptional validation of both the problem and our solution," said Carlos Vicens, Chief Executive Officer of FCL "The demand for effective lithium-ion battery fire mitigation continues to accelerate across consumer, industrial, transportation, aviation, waste management, and energy storage markets. The NFPA Conference provides an ideal platform to connect with the fire service professionals who are on the front lines of this growing challenge."

The Company views the NFPA Conference as a critical event for the continued expansion of its firefighter and first-responder business line. Fire departments across North America are increasingly encountering lithium-ion battery incidents involving electric vehicles, e-bikes, e-scooters, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, and waste facilities. These fires present unique hazards due to thermal runaway, the potential for rapid reignition, toxic gas release, and prolonged burning.

As awareness of these risks grows, Full Circle Lithium believes firefighters are seeking practical, field-tested tools specifically designed to address lithium-ion battery incidents. The Company's participation at NFPA will focus on demonstrating the capabilities of the FCL-X™ platform and strengthening relationships with fire departments, training organizations, fire protection engineers, and emergency response agencies.

"Firefighters are increasingly being asked to respond to incidents that conventional suppression methods were never designed to handle," added Vicens. "NFPA plays an essential role in advancing fire safety standards, education, and best practices. We are proud to participate in this important gathering and support the fire service's efforts to address one of the fastest-growing fire risks of our time."

As electrification continues to expand globally, Full Circle Lithium remains committed to developing innovative solutions to protect people, property, critical infrastructure, and first

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc