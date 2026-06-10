Full-Floor Living at The Diamond Exchange: 14 Maiden Lane Offers Private Three-Bedroom Residences in the Heart of the Financial District

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYR.com/ The Diamond Exchange Condominium at 14 Maiden Lane, at 10 stories one of Manhattan's earliest skyscrapers and the historic center of America's diamond trade, is offering a rare proposition for today's buyer: an entire private floor, configured as a spacious three-bedroom home, at a price well below comparable full-floor residences elsewhere in Manhattan.

Façade of 14 Maiden Lane New York, The Diamond Exchange Building 2nd Floor at 14 Maiden Lane, New York The Diamond Exchange New York, www.diamondcondo.com

Completed in 1894, the ten-story landmark has been meticulously reimagined into nine boutique full-floor residences. Each home spans roughly 1,300 square feet, and features soaring ceilings, original bay windows that flood the interiors with daylight, and high-end Viking, Bosch, and Dacor appliances. With pricing that begins at below $2.6 million per floor, the building delivers a level of privacy and architectural character usually reserved for far costlier properties.

Just as compelling are the carrying costs. The building was designed around a philosophy of quality over excess: by forgoing the lavish, staff-heavy amenity packages that send monthly charges soaring in many new developments, The Diamond Exchange keeps common charges deliberately low. Owners enjoy a serene, low-maintenance home without subsidizing pools, lounges, and concierge services they may never use.

The setting is the Financial District at its best. Steps from Wall Street, the Seaport, and the waterfront, residents are surrounded by world-class dining, historic streetscapes, and some of the finest harbor views in the city. By day the neighborhood hums with energy; once the office crowds disperse, it settles into a calm, almost residential quiet that few visitors ever see. Excellent transit connections place the rest of Manhattan—and the airports—within easy reach.

"It's a very attractive price point for what you get—an entire private floor in a landmarked building, with carrying costs that actually make sense," said Thomas Guss of NYR.com, the brokerage representing the property. "For buyers who value space, privacy, and history over amenities they'll rarely touch, there's nothing else quite like it downtown."

Private tours of The Diamond Exchange Condominium are now available by appointment; further details about the property can be found at www.diamondcondo.com.

About NYR.com

New York Residence Inc. (NYR.com) advises private investors and discerning buyers across Manhattan's residential, mixed-use, and historically significant properties.

Contact: Thomas Guss, NYR.com — [email protected] — 212.369.7000 ext. 103

SOURCE NYR.com