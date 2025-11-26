Historic Diamond Exchange Building Transformed into Exclusive Full-Floor Residences in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare opportunity emerges in Manhattan's Financial District as the historic Diamond Exchange building at 14 Maiden Lane prepares to unveil nine exceptional full-floor condominium residences and a retail space, seamlessly blending early 1900s architectural beauty with contemporary luxury living.

The Diamond Exchange Condominium represents a thoughtful conversion of one of New York City's most architecturally significant early 20th-century buildings. Originally designed to serve the city's thriving diamond trade, the structure was among the first in New York to incorporate bay windows—an innovative feature specifically engineered to maximize natural light for diamond dealers who required optimal illumination for their meticulous work.

Each of the nine private residences spans approximately 1,300 square feet of full-floor living space, offering residents an exceptional level of privacy and exclusivity rarely found in today's market. The building's carefully preserved architectural details pay homage to its storied past, while soaring high ceilings create an immediate sense of space and elegance that defines pre-war Manhattan construction.

The generous windows that once served the building's original occupants now flood each residence with abundant natural light throughout the day, creating bright, inviting living spaces that showcase the building's historic character.

Beyond the impressive architectural pedigree, the Diamond Exchange Condominium offers practical advantages for discerning buyers. The building features notably low carrying costs, making ownership both accessible and sustainable—a significant consideration in today's market. With pricing beginning at just $2,580,000, these full-floor residences present an outstanding value proposition for those seeking authentic historic character combined with modern convenience in one of Manhattan's most dynamic neighborhoods.

Prospective buyers interested in experiencing the Diamond Exchange Condominium firsthand can register for private tours at www.DiamondCondo.com or call NYR.com, the building's sales agent, at 212.597.2222. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of New York history while enjoying the vibrant lifestyle of Lower Manhattan's evolving residential landscape.

For more information and tour registration, visit www.DiamondCondo.com.

SOURCE NYR.com