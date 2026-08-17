FULL SWING INTRODUCES NEW CONNECTED APP-SIMULATOR EXPERIENCE, ENHANCED PERFORMANCE TRACKING, AND ADDITION OF VICTORY RANCH GOLF CLUB

The connected App and Simulator experience allows players to automatically capture, analyze, and review every practice session and round directly from their smartphone, giving golfers more timely and in-depth information to help better understand and advance their game.

The release also introduces enhanced performance tracking, highlighted by Driving Range analytics, automatic round tracking, and a new multiplayer mode in Skill Strike, plus the addition of the acclaimed Victory Ranch Golf Club to Full Swing's growing course library.

"This update is all about creating one connected ecosystem," said Jason Fierro, President at Full Swing. "Whether you're practicing in our new driving range experience or playing a competitive round, every session is now automatically connected to your Full Swing account via our mobile app, giving golfers more insight into their game than ever before."

Versant Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSNT) recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Full Swing, extending Versant's leadership in golf and deepening its portfolio of digital platforms. Together with Golf Channel, GolfNow and GolfPass, Versant connects premium content, commerce, technology and participation, creating more ways to engage golfers throughout their journey.

Features of Full Swing's new release include:

Connected Full Swing App/Simulator Experience The Full Swing App is now the central hub for the Full Swing Simulator experience, with any players who are logged in to the Full Swing Launcher receiving automatic syncs with their in-app profile Game modes that are supported through the connected App/Simulator experience include Stroke Play, Scramble, and Best Ball, plus Driving Range sessions

Range Sessions Sync with Easy-to-Share Analytics Every Driving Range session syncs with the App immediately after completion, giving players instant feedback including club dispersion, accuracy charts, club usage, averages, individual shot history, and aggregate session statistics Golfers can easily share these analytics with friends and coaches directly from the App

Round Tracking within Activity Feed The new Activity Feed automatically features information on every completed round, including gameplay course information, tee selection, game format, complete scorecard, driving distance, GIR, putting statistics, scrambling percentage, and round history

Digital Golf Bags Within the Full Swing App, golfers can now build a personalized digital golf bag – complete with their exact clubs, custom names, and color preferences – which will automatically launch within every Driving Range session

Skill Strike Rotation Play Full Swing's popular Skill Strike game now features Rotation Play allowing golfers to enjoy the game mode with friends In Rotation Play, golfers take three shots before the game automatically rotates to the next golfer, keeping the whole group engaged

Victory Ranch Golf Club Full Swing has added the highly rated Victory Ranch Golf Club, designed by the acclaimed Rees Jones, to its game play options Victory Ranch, which stretches over 7,600 yards through Utah's mountains in Heber City, has been recognized in Golf Digest's Best Courses in Every State and as Utah's Best Private Course by Golfweek.

Additional User Enhancements The new release also features improved shot tracer controls with up to 10 recent tracer shots per club, manual club enablement, clear-all warm-up shots, guided onboarding, and a new, simplified way to switch between KIT and Simulator



The new update is available now for compatible Full Swing Simulators. Users can simply log into the Full Swing Launcher to begin instantly syncing with the Full Swing App.

Golfers who already own a Full Swing KIT can use their existing Full Swing account. New users can quickly create an account through the Full Swing App and connect to any compatible simulator by scanning the Launcher's QR code.

ABOUT FULL SWING

Full Swing is the industry leader in pioneering sports technology. Its lineup of trailblazing golf and baseball products entertains users around the world while helping them to practice with purpose. As the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR and an Official Technology Partner of TGL presented by SoFi, Full Swing simulators bring unmatched real-ball-flight data to golf and immersive multi-sport experiences. The company's KIT Launch Monitor, tested and trusted by Tiger Woods, is an indoor and outdoor practice solution that uniquely combines 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video. This groundbreaking technology has now been extended to baseball, so KIT can calculate both pre- and post-impact data performance insights like Squared Up Rate and Potential Exit Velocity. Full Swing's impressive roster of champions is highlighted by PGA TOUR stars like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Dustin Johnson, as well as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Steph Curry

About Versant Media Group, Inc.

Versant Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSNT) is an industry-changing media and entertainment business and home to trusted brands that shape culture, inform audiences, and build lasting connections. It operates in four core markets: political news and opinion; business news and personal finance; golf; and sports and genre entertainment. These markets are served through a powerful portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including MS NOW, CNBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, E!, SYFY and Oxygen, and complementary digital platforms Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and GolfPass. Visit www.versantmedia.com for more information.

SOURCE Full Swing Simulators