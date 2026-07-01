FULL SWING SPORTS UNVEILS MAJOR BASEBALL UPDATE, FURTHER ESTABLISHING KIT AS THE MOST VERSATILE LAUNCH MONITOR IN BASEBALL

The latest update allows users to seamlessly switch between training modes within a single session, eliminating the need to end and restart sessions when moving between drills as well as introducing tee and front toss. Coaches and players can now transition effortlessly between Tee Work, Front Toss, Coach Batting Practice, and Machine Batting Practice while maintaining one continuous practice session. In addition, Full Swing offers comprehensive live at-bat and bullpen data, providing deeper insights across every aspect of player development.

Distances and modes can be adjusted in real time, and users can filter performance data by specific training mode, making it easier than ever to evaluate player performance throughout an entire workout.

For coaches and facilities, the update creates a more natural practice flow by capturing baseline metrics during warmup activities and carrying those insights into live batting practice sessions.

In addition to the software enhancements, Full Swing continues to expand the capabilities of KIT for Baseball, further reinforcing its position as the most versatile baseball launch monitor on the market.

KIT captures data from 0 to 60 feet, ensuring players and coaches never miss a swing or pitch, regardless of where the session takes place. Whether working off a tee, taking front toss, facing live BP, or hitting off a machine, every swing can now be tracked and analyzed in a single workflow.

The system now also provides bat speed measurements without requiring ball contact. Players simply take a swing, and KIT instantly captures bat speed data, allowing athletes to train, monitor progress, and benchmark performance anytime.

"We're building KIT for everyone who loves the game, from the biggest stages in baseball to the local fields where players are just getting started," said Jason Fierro, President of Full Swing Sports. "By working closely with MLB players, coaches, and facilities, we're able to bring elite-level technology and workflows to athletes at every level. This update reflects our commitment to leading the category and helping players get more value from every swing and every session."

The updated Baseball experience is available now for Full Swing KIT users through the latest software release.

About Full Swing Sports

Full Swing Sports is a leader in sports technology, delivering innovative performance solutions for golfers, baseball players, coaches, facilities, and teams worldwide. From industry-leading simulators to the award-winning KIT Launch Monitor, Full Swing provides athletes with the data and insights needed to practice with purpose and perform at their best.

SOURCE Full Swing Golf