Top Two Finishers in the 2026 PGA Professional Championship Trust the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor

Droemer captured the 58th PGA Professional Championship and the Walter Hagen Cup with a four under par total, edging Kern by one stroke after four demanding rounds along the Oregon coast. Conducted by the PGA of America, the championship featured a 312-player field competing April 26-29 across the acclaimed Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes courses. The top 20 finishers earned positions on the Corebridge Financial Team and secured spots in the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, which will be played May 14-17.

A PGA Teaching Professional at Riverbend Country Club in Houston, Droemer delivered steady ball striking and disciplined course management in challenging coastal conditions. Kern, the General Manager at Hickory Hills Golf Club in South Bloomfield, Ohio, posted a three under par total to finish solo second.

Both competitors integrated the Full Swing KIT into their practice routines leading into the championship. Designed as a portable indoor and outdoor solution, KIT combines advanced radar technology with a high-resolution camera to provide 16 points of club and ball data along with synchronized video replay. The system delivers actionable performance insights including ball speed, launch angle, spin rate, carry distance and club path, allowing professionals to prepare with precision and clarity.

"Preparing for a championship like this requires total clarity in your numbers and your tendencies," said Droemer. "With the Full Swing KIT, I was able to dial in my carry distances and spin windows so there were no surprises when I stepped on the first tee. The immediate feedback and video pairing helped me identify subtle swing adjustments that produced more consistent launch conditions, and that confidence carried over into key moments throughout the week."

Droemer added that practicing with measurable data simplified his on-course decisions. "When conditions get firm and the wind starts to swirl, you cannot afford doubt," he said. "Because I had validated my yardages and trajectories with KIT, I trusted my preparation completely. That allowed me to focus on execution rather than mechanics, which is critical when you are trying to close out a championship."

Kern echoed that sentiment, emphasizing how comprehensive data improved his ball striking consistency. "The Full Swing KIT gave me a complete picture of my swing, not just the outcome but the cause," said Kern. "Seeing club path and face data alongside ball flight numbers helped me tighten dispersion and control my start lines. That level of detail builds confidence because you are working from facts rather than feel."

Beyond championship preparation, the KIT launch monitor is ideally suited for PGA Teaching Professionals seeking a reliable tool for both personal development and daily instruction. Its portability allows instructors to transition seamlessly between outdoor ranges and indoor teaching bays, while the integrated display and app connectivity make it easy to share real time data with students. Professionals can demonstrate cause and effect, track progress and build measurable improvement plans.

For teaching professionals like Droemer and Kern, that dual purpose capability is essential. The consistency of data ensures that lessons delivered on the practice tee directly translate to performance on the course. Students gain a clearer understanding of how club delivery influences ball flight, while instructors benefit from an efficient platform that enhances communication and credibility.

"As a PGA Professional, my responsibility is to help students improve in a way that is clear and measurable," Kern said. "KIT allows me to show them exactly what is happening at impact and immediately connect it to ball flight. When they can see the numbers and the video together, it accelerates understanding and builds trust in the process."

As the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR and an Official Technology Partner of TGL presented by SoFi, Full Swing continues to deliver innovation trusted by the game's leading players and instructors. KIT empowers professionals and amateurs alike to practice efficiently, teach effectively and compete with confidence.

The success of Droemer and Kern at the PGA Professional Championship underscores the growing importance of reliable performance technology in both competition and instruction. At a venue defined by firm fairways, coastal winds and strategic shot values, both players relied on precise data to refine their swings and execute under pressure.

For more information about Full Swing, visit fullswinggolf.com, @fullswingsimulators (Instagram), @fullswinggolf (YouTube).

About Full Swing

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the industry leader in pioneering sports technology. Its lineup of trailblazing golf and baseball products entertains users around the world while helping them to practice with purpose.

As the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR and an Official Technology Partner of TGL presented by SoFi, Full Swing simulators bring unmatched real-ball-flight data to golf and 30 other immersive multi-sport experiences. The company's KIT Launch Monitor, tested and trusted by Tiger Woods, is an indoor / outdoor practice solution that uniquely combines 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video. This groundbreaking technology has now been extended to baseball, so KIT can calculate both pre- and post-impact data performance insights like Squared Up Rate and Potential Exit Velocity. Full Swing's impressive roster of champions is highlighted by PGA TOUR stars like Woods, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, as well as Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Steph Curry.

SOURCE Full Swing Golf