Function and Erewhon Challenge the Meaning of "Healthy" with "The World's Healthiest Smoothie?"

Guided by real gaps in nutrition, the collaboration invites consumers to rethink what healthy actually means — for them.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "health food" industry runs on shortcuts, assumptions, and bold promises that rarely hold up. In a category obsessed with absolutes, Function and Erewhon are unveiling "The World's Healthiest Smoothie?" — a year-long collaboration that challenges the idea that "healthy" can be one-size-fits-all. The name is intentional. It's not a claim — it's a question, and the question mark signals a more honest truth: health isn't universal. It's personal. What's healthiest depends on your biology, your data, and your needs. Is this the world's healthiest smoothie? That depends on you.

Four glass bottles of the berry-colored Function Health x Erewhon smoothie with orange caps, labeled “World’s Healthiest Smoothie?”

Available today in all Erewhon stores , the glass-bottled smoothie will be on shelves through February 2027. Each bottle features a QR hang tag offering $25 off a Function membership, extending the experience beyond the drink itself. With Function, members gain access to 160+ advanced lab tests, select scans available at an additional cost, and longitudinal insights, translated into clear, actionable next steps based on their own data — not generic nutrition advice. To make choices that are right for your body, you need Function.

Applying the same rigor used across Function's platform, the smoothie brings together 20 purpose-driven ingredients selected to support foundational biological systems, including microbiome health, inflammation balance, blood sugar stability, and metabolic and cellular function.

"This isn't about one more product on a shelf. We are challenging the idea that 'healthy' can be reduced to a label," said Jonathan Swerdlin, co-founder and CEO of Function. "Health isn't one-size-fits-all. It's personal, nuanced, and different for everyone. Erewhon was the perfect partner. Their uncompromising standards mirror how Function treats understanding your health. Together, we make it possible for you to be intentional around what you put in your body."

Developed with Mark Hyman, MD, Function's co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, the smoothie's formulation was guided by real, measurable health gaps observed across the member base — particularly metabolic and cardiovascular health. More than 65 percent of members fall outside the optimal range for fasting insulin, often linked to eating patterns, while 54 percent show elevated Apolipoprotein B (ApoB), influenced in part by dietary fat quality.

The result is a smoothie designed to function as a complete meal — one that fits into real life. It's made with unsweetened almond milk, flaxseed and chia, green banana, wild blueberries, pomegranate, cranberry, arugula, fresh herbs, walnuts, cold-pressed beet juice, ginger, Ceylon cinnamon, MCT oil, blended omega oils, BCAAs, creatine, and a single-ingredient plant protein derived from chocho beans grown at high altitudes in the Andes.

No filler. No aesthetic-only superfoods. No shortcuts.

To learn more, visit www.functionhealth.com/smoothie

ABOUT FUNCTION | Function is on a mission to empower everyone to live 100 healthy years. It is the first platform to make lab testing, advanced MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible and understandable. Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™) is developing a continuous learning system designed to help people see, understand, and act on their biology in real time. Unlike the average annual physical, which measures roughly 26 biomarkers, Function members receive access to 160+ lab tests – including biannual testing – for just $365/year; these tests look into the heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, and kidneys, as well as potential heavy metal exposures, nutrient levels, inflammation, potential cancer signals, and more. Each member's lab results are integrated into an intelligent interface that offers the member a personalized view of their health to support powerfully informed decision-making. Through its acquisition of Ezra, Function members can now also purchase access to an advanced MRI that uses FDA-cleared AI to enhance the image quality and that takes as little as 22 minutes, as well as access to an advanced CT scan – making potentially lifesaving advanced scans accessible to more people. The advanced MRI is designed to detect signs of cancers, unruptured aneurysms, endometriosis, stroke, and more, while the CT scan can search for signals of lung cancer, plaque in the heart, and other serious health conditions. Function is redefining what it means to take control of your health.

ABOUT EREWHON | Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change.

