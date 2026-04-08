Function Acquires Getlabs, Bringing Healthcare Directly to You

The acquisition marks Function's next step toward expanding access to the health data everyone deserves — at home, at the office, or anywhere in between

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Function today announced it has acquired Getlabs, a leading mobile healthcare platform that brings licensed specialists directly to one's location.

For the first time, many Function members will soon be able to choose to have their blood drawn and other services delivered conveniently at home, at the office, or wherever they are.

Getlabs serves a nationwide network of providers, health systems, and partners who rely on its platform every day. That network will continue operating uninterrupted, now supported by additional resources to expand service and reach.

The acquisition advances Function's broader commitment to making healthcare more accessible by building experiences around member needs. Function believes everyone should have access to their own health data, but too often friction gets in the way. Travel, scheduling constraints, mobility challenges, and limited transportation are some of the most common reasons people delay or skip testing. By bringing licensed specialists directly to a member's location, Function removes one more barrier to accessing the health data everyone deserves.

"Your zip code, your schedule, and your life circumstances shouldn't determine what health information you have access to," said Jonathan Swerdlin, CEO and co-founder of Function. "Bringing testing directly to people isn't just convenience – it's access. Function is on a mission to enable 8 billion people to live 100 healthy years, and that is only possible when you scale the ability to make health data accessible to wherever people are."

Function members will soon be able to choose their lab testing experience at sign-up: schedule a visit to any of the 2,000+ Quest Diagnostics locations nationwide, or schedule an at-home or in-office blood draw through Getlabs. The lab tests, results platform, and clinical guidance remain the same, regardless of whether the member visits a lab or has a remote blood draw. The only difference is who travels. Enhanced by Getlabs' technology, AI-assisted routing is designed to help simplify the scheduling experience, increase on-time visits, and improve overall access to testing.

"At Getlabs, we believe access to testing is a fundamental piece to owning your health," said Claire Hough, CEO of Getlabs. "Together with Function, we can make testing more accessible and seamless, reaching more of the phlebotomists, care teams, and providers who make that possible every day. That mission doesn't change. It scales."

The transition from offline services to AI-enabled healthcare depends on infrastructure that brings together the physical world and software. Function powers this shift by transforming lab testing, imaging, and other diagnostics into continuous data, unlocking the ability for AI to manage one's lifelong health.

This acquisition advances the Getlabs platform's coverage and performance, accelerating the integration of physical healthcare delivery with AI. Not for more technology — but for more life.

To learn more, visit functionhealth.com.

ABOUT FUNCTION | Function is on a mission to enable everyone to live 100 healthy years. A groundbreaker in its category, Function has changed the game by making lab testing, MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible, understandable, and actionable—serving millions of people across all 50 states. Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™) is leveraging a dedicated clinical research team to further science that helps its members see, understand, and act on their biology over time. Membership includes access to 160+ lab tests—including biannual testing—for just $365/year, equivalent to $1 per day, covering the heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, kidneys, heavy metal exposures, nutrient levels, inflammation, autoimmunity, immunity, potential cancer signals, and more. Each member's results are integrated into an intelligent, personalized interface designed to support lifelong health. Function members can also access (for an additional cost) MRI and CT scans that use FDA-cleared AI, which enhances image quality and shortens scan times in hundreds of locations around the US and UK. Function believes everyone deserves to own their health.

SOURCE Function