Function Expands Its Growing Portfolio of AI Connectors with Perplexity Health

AUSTIN, Texas , March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Function announced it will enable members to securely connect their health data with Perplexity Health, marking the latest collaboration with a leading AI platform.

Every week, hundreds of thousands of people receive new information about their health through Function, and many are bringing that data into the AI tools they use every day. Function makes this simple and secure, so members can better understand and act on their health.

With the Perplexity Health connector, members will soon be able to securely connect their lab test results and clinician-reviewed summaries into Perplexity, so their data is available within AI tools when and where they need it.

"AI is most powerful when it's personal. By connecting Function members' health data to Perplexity Health, we're creating a new intelligence layer that transforms disconnected information into answers people can trust and act on," said Jonathan Swerdlin, CEO and co-founder of Function.

The Perplexity Health connector will roll out in the coming weeks. Members can combine lab test results and clinician-reviewed summaries with activity and medical records in one place.

To learn more about Function or become a member, visit www.functionhealth.com.

To learn more about Perplexity Health, visit https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/introducing-perplexity-health.

ABOUT FUNCTION | Function is on a mission to enable everyone to live 100 healthy years. A groundbreaker in its category, Function has changed the game by making lab testing, advanced MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible, understandable, and actionable — serving hundreds of thousands of members across all 50 states. Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™) is leveraging a dedicated clinical team to develop a continuous learning system that helps its members see, understand, and act on their biology over time. Members receive access to 160+ lab tests — including biannual testing — for just $365/year, covering the heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, kidneys, heavy metal exposures, nutrient levels, inflammation, potential cancer signals, and more. Each member's results are integrated into an intelligent, personalized interface designed to support powerfully informed decision-making. Function members can also access (for an additional cost) advanced MRI and CT scans powered by FDA-cleared AI, which enhances image quality and shortens scan times. Function is building the infrastructure for lifelong health — with the goal of making it accessible to everyone.

SOURCE Function Health