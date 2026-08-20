Functional Coffee Leader Everyday Dose Expands Into Sam's Club Nationwide and Appoints Kyle Thibaut as Chief Executive Officer

Nine-figure functional coffee brand surpasses 5,000 retail doors less than a year after retail debut and ranks No. 7 in Food & Beverage on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday Dose, the coffee brand reimagining the morning ritual with functional ingredients, today announced two milestones in its continued growth: the nationwide expansion of its signature Coffee+ now available in over 300 Sam's Club locations and the appointment of Kyle Thibaut as chief executive officer.

Photo Credit: Kyle Thibaut by Marquis Perkins

Thibaut brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling consumer businesses, having held senior leadership roles at Robinhood, Credit Karma and TrueCar. Founder Jack Savage will transition to chairman, where he will continue guiding innovation and category leadership.

"We started Everyday Dose because we believe coffee should do more than wake you up. As one of the most universal daily rituals, we saw an opportunity to upgrade the formula with thoughtfully selected ingredients to help people get more benefits from their morning cup," said Jack Savage, founder and chairman of Everyday Dose. "Bringing Everyday Dose to Sam's Club means millions of households can discover a better way to start their day. We couldn't be more excited to have Kyle on board to lead this next chapter."

As chief executive officer, Thibaut will oversee Everyday Dose's product and commercial strategy and operations, leading the company's next stage of growth across both direct-to-consumer and retail channels.

As consumers increasingly look for products that deliver functional benefits without adding complexity to their daily routines, Everyday Dose continues to expand its portfolio to meet evolving consumer needs. Alongside its flagship Coffee+, which combines premium coffee with collagen peptides, Lion's Mane, Chaga and L-theanine, the company recently introduced Protein Coffee+ in response to growing consumer demand for convenient ways to incorporate protein into their day.

"The best brands become part of people's everyday lives because they earn their trust," said Kyle Thibaut, chief executive officer of Everyday Dose. "Everyday Dose has done that by staying relentlessly focused on the consumer and making products people genuinely love. My job is to protect what got us here while helping us realize the full opportunity ahead."

The Sam's Club rollout brings Everyday Dose to more than 5,000 retail doors nationwide less than a year after its retail debut, building on the company's growing presence at Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, Publix, The Vitamin Shoppe and other leading retailers. The nine-figure business was recently ranked No. 144 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 7 in the Food & Beverage category nationally and No. 1 among Food & Beverage companies in Texas. The company has also built a loyal direct-to-consumer community of more than 250,000 subscribers. On Amazon, Coffee+ currently carries the platform's Best Seller badge and ranks No. 1 in the Mushrooms Herbal Supplements category.

About Everyday Dose

Everyday Dose is a leading functional wellness brand built on a simple idea: your daily rituals should do more. What started as a better cup of coffee—100% Arabica enhanced with adaptogens, nootropics, and collagen for smooth energy, calm focus, and no crash or jitters—has grown into a portfolio spanning matcha, collagen, and protein coffee. Today, Everyday Dose is one of the fastest-growing CPG startups in the country. Born online, it's now available nationwide at Target, Sam's Club, Sprouts Farmers Market, Publix, The Vitamin Shoppe, and more. Visit everydaydose.com.

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SOURCE Everyday Dose Inc.