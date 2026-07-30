Fundraise Up Introduces Agentic Giving -- a New Category Defining the Next Era of Fundraising

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundraise Up, the fundraising platform used by thousands of nonprofits globally, today introduced Agentic Giving – a new category describing a fundamental shift in how donors discover causes, evaluate organizations, and complete gifts. CEO and Co-founder Peter Byrnes framed the category in his presentation at Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference, the sector's leading fundraising technology event, where he shared that donors will soon be moving from navigating websites and donation forms to delegating that entire process to AI assistants they trust.

"Today, a donor comes to your website, finds your donation form, completes a gift. Tomorrow, a donor tells their AI assistant what they care about. It finds your organization, compares it against others, and completes — or proposes — the gift on their behalf. The donor is the same. The gift is the same. What changes is everything in between."

— Peter Byrnes, CEO & Co-founder, Fundraise Up

The Shift From Navigation to Delegation

For twenty years, digital fundraising optimized what happens after a donor arrives at a website – reducing friction, personalizing the ask, and maximizing the conversion moment. Fundraise Up has been at the forefront of that transformation, embedding AI into fundraising since 2018 – years before it became a mainstream conversation – and processing billions of dollars in donations while continuously optimizing every step of the giving journey.

Agentic Giving describes what comes next: as AI assistants become more capable, donors increasingly begin with intent rather than navigation, delegating discovery and execution to systems they trust. In its most advanced form, this means an AI assistant discovering a cause, confirming intent, and an authorized agent completing the gift without the donor ever visiting a website or opening a form.

This creates a new challenge. A traditional search engine ranks organizations by how easy they are to find. An AI assistant instead synthesizes an answer from a nonprofit's website, annual report, press coverage, and partner pages, and presents that answer to a donor who may never visit the site directly. An organization with inconsistent or unclear information won't be ranked lower. It will be left out entirely.

"Agentic Giving is the next evolution of donor experience," said Byrnes. "The form was never the destination – it was the best interface donors had. Now the interface is changing. And the organizations that make it easy for donors to find them, understand them, trust them, and give to them will be the ones that see exponential fundraising growth."

What Fundraise Up Is Building

Fundraise Up is investing in three areas. The first is AI discovery and Agentic Giving: infrastructure that helps AI assistants understand a nonprofit's current campaigns and move from a donor's confirmed intent to a secure, authorized donation. The second is AI for nonprofit teams: permissioned ways for Fundraising staff to work with Fundraise Up data in plain language. The third is new conversational fundraising formats, including an AI fundraiser in its new P2P product that can explain a campaign and answer donor questions. Fundraise Up isn't naming specific agentic products or timelines today – it's introducing the Agentic Giving category.

The front door of fundraising is moving. Fundraise Up is showing the sector what's possible.

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About Fundraise Up

Fundraise Up exists to unlock the world's generosity. Founded in 2017, Fundraise Up is the AI-powered fundraising platform helping leading nonprofits create better donor experiences and raise more for their mission. Combining industry-leading conversion optimization with intelligent automation, Fundraise Up enables organizations to maximize every giving opportunity while reducing operational complexity. Backed by Telescope Partners and Summit Partners, nonprofit organizations including The Salvation Army UK, USO and American Diabetes Association use Fundraise Up to turn more supporters into donors and more donors into lifelong advocates. Learn more at fundraiseup.com

Additional Resources: • Peter Byrnes keynote article https://fundraiseup.com/blog/the-shift-is-from-navigation-to-delegation/

SOURCE Fundraise Up