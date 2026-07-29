Fundstrat Capital Announces July 2026 Monthly Distribution for the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE: GRNI)

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital has declared the monthly distribution for the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE: GRNI). As investors increasingly seek both growth and income, GRNI offers a research-driven solution that pairs the thematic stock selection of the Granny Shots framework with an income strategy designed to support monthly distributions. GRNI pairs the equity holdings of the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY) with an actively managed options overlay designed to generate income while maintaining exposure to the underlying investment themes.

Distribution Details

Declaration Date: 07/29/26

Ex Date & Record Date: 07/30/26

Pay Date: 07/31/26

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per

Share Distribution

Frequency Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF GRNI $0.17167 Monthly

This distribution is estimated to include 11.19% Income & 88.81% Return of Capital.

Distributions are not guaranteed.

To view the full distribution history and learn more, visit the GRNI fund page.

Granny Shots Strategy

The Granny Shots strategy pairs Fundstrat's top-down macroeconomic research with a bottom-up quantitative screen. To qualify for any Granny Shots portfolio, a security must demonstrate strong alignment with at least two of the firm's seven investment themes.

The Granny Shots themes include:

Shorter-term themes : Style Tilt, Seasonality, and PMI Recovery

: Style Tilt, Seasonality, and PMI Recovery Longer-term themes: Millennials, Global Labor Supply, Energy & Cybersecurity, and Easing Financial Conditions

For additional information on the Granny Shots investment process and strategy, visit grannyshots.com.

About Fundstrat Capital

Fundstrat Capital is an investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, specializing in thematic, research-driven equity strategies. The firm applies in-depth macroeconomic, industry, and market trend analysis to develop actively managed investment solutions for a broad range of investors.

To learn more, visit fundstratcapital.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Granny Shots ETF (GRNY)?

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that uses Fundstrat's proprietary thematic investment framework to identify large-cap U.S. equities positioned at the intersection of multiple macroeconomic and fundamental tailwinds.

What is the difference between GRNY and GRNI?

GRNY provides pure thematic equity exposure. GRNI holds the same core equity positions as GRNY but adds an actively managed options overlay designed to support monthly income distributions. Distributions are not guaranteed.

How does the Granny Shots strategy select stocks?

A security must appear in at least two of Fundstrat's seven investment themes to qualify for the portfolio. This dual signal methodology combines top-down macro research with bottom-up quantitative screening. The portfolio is equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly.

What ETFs are available within the Granny Shots suite?

The suite includes three ETFs: the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY), the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE: GRNI), and the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNJ). Together, they offer investors research-driven exposure across market capitalizations and income preferences.

How are the Granny Shots portfolios weighted?

The Granny Shots portfolios are equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly. Equal weighting ensures that no single holding dominates the portfolio, providing diversified exposure across all positions that meet the firm's multi-theme qualification criteria.

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Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

BEFORE INVESTING, YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED AT GRANNYSHOTS.COM/FUND-DOCUMENTS/ OR BY CALLING (212) 293-7132. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The principal risks of investing in the Fund are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its investment objective. For more information about the risks of investing in the Fund, see the section in the Fund's Prospectus titled "Additional Information About the Fund — Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund."

Distribution Risk. The Fund intends to distribute income on a monthly basis. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

NAV Decline Risk Due to Distributions. When the Fund makes a distribution, the Fund's NAV will typically drop by the amount of the distribution on the related ex-dividend date. The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may result in a decline in the Fund's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer losses to their investment.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.

Models and Data Risk. The composition of the Fund's portfolio is heavily dependent on investment models developed by the Sub-Adviser as well as information and data supplied by third parties ("Models and Data"). When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund's portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete.

Operational Risk. The Fund is subject to risks arising from various operational factors, including, but not limited to, human error, processing and communication errors of the Fund's service providers, counter parties or other third-parties, failed or inadequate processes and technology or systems failures. The Fund relies on third-parties for a range of services, including custody.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to Tidal or Fundstrat.

SOURCE Fundstrat Capital