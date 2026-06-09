Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNJ) applies the Granny Shots framework to small- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities, with $476 million in assets under management.1

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNJ) extends the same thematic, multi-tailwind methodology behind flagship GRNY to the small- and mid-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital, the New York–based investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, today announced the completion of the May 2026 quarterly rebalance for the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNJ). With more than $476 million in assets under management (AUM) as of June 5th, 2026, GRNJ applies the firm's Granny Shots framework to the small- and mid-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The rebalance added 10 names and removed 8, tilting the portfolio toward quality, durable growth, and defensive resilience heading into what Fundstrat Capital views as a challenging but ultimately constructive year for equities.

Tom Lee's Fundstrat Capital Announces May 2026 Rebalance for Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF

"Every quarter, we revisit our key macro themes and tactical style allocations and identify the strongest stocks to reflect these real-time updated views. We are executing this rebalance to dynamically adapt Granny Shots to the fast-changing world and market conditions," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chief Investment Officer of Fundstrat Capital. "For this particular rebalance, our macro, quantitative, and fundamental analysis resulted in 10 additions and 8 deletions. Our evidence-based research points to a challenging but ultimately constructive 2026 for equities and we keep this timing in mind when we rebalance."

May 2026 Rebalance Summary



Additions: CRDO, DKS, FSLR, MOD, NBIX, NTRA, RMBS, TTMI, ZETA, ZM

Deletions: ARRY, AWI, CARR, DCI, H, IBP, ITT, UHS

The rebalance reflects updated positioning across Fundstrat Capital's proprietary Granny Shots investment framework, which identifies small- and mid-cap equities positioned to benefit from multiple structural themes spanning macroeconomic trends, monetary policy, demographics, behavioral shifts, and technology adoption.

Fundstrat Capital is the asset management affiliate of Tom Lee's research platform, Fundstrat Global Advisors, the institutional research firm Lee co-founded. Fundstrat Capital issues and manages the Granny Shots ETF suite, which includes GRNY, GRNI, and GRNJ. Each fund is listed on NYSE Arca.

The Granny Shots strategy combines Fundstrat's top-down macroeconomic research with bottom-up quantitative screening. To qualify for the portfolio, a security must appear in at least two of Fundstrat's seven fundamental investment themes, a dual-signal methodology that targets positions supported by multiple potential tailwinds. The portfolio is equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly.

1Source: Morningstar and FactSet as of May 19, 2026; data includes actively managed U.S. small- and mid-cap equity ETFs.

The Seven Granny Shots Themes

The May 2026 portfolio is constructed from securities appearing in at least two of the following seven themes.

Shorter-term themes

Style Tilt — Positioning aligned with leading style factors (e.g., value vs. growth) in the current regime.

Seasonality — Calendar-based positioning informed by historical monthly and quarterly return patterns.

PMI Recovery — Positioning for a rebound in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), favoring cyclical exposure tied to manufacturing and services activity.

Longer-term themes

Millennials — Companies positioned to benefit from the consumer, housing, and investing behaviors of the largest U.S. generation.

Global Labor Supply — Companies positioned for persistent labor scarcity, including beneficiaries of automation, robotics, and productivity-enhancing technology.

Energy & Cybersecurity — The physical energy infrastructure powering the modern economy and the cybersecurity layer that protects it.

Easing Financial Conditions — Transition in monetary policy, rate adjustments, and more accommodative credit conditions.

The Granny Shots ETF Suite

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNY) — Flagship thematic large-cap U.S. equity strategy. AUM: $4.28 billion.

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNI) — Holds the same core equity positions as GRNY and adds an actively managed options overlay designed to generate monthly income distributions. AUM: $49 million.

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNJ) — Applies the Granny Shots framework to small- and mid-cap U.S. equities. AUM: $476 million.

Why Investors Are Allocating to Granny Shots

Since its inception date on November 17, 2025, GRNJ has reached more than $476 million in AUM as of June 5th, 2026. The fund extends Fundstrat's thematic research into the small- and mid-cap segment, translating that research into a systematic, actively managed equity strategy.

The Granny Shots ETF suite, which includes GRNY, GRNI, and GRNJ, gives investors a research-driven toolkit spanning market capitalizations and income preferences. To learn more, visit grannyshots.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Granny Shots Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (GRNJ)?

GRNJ (NYSE Arca: GRNJ) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that uses Fundstrat Capital's proprietary thematic investment framework to identify small- and mid-cap U.S. equities positioned at the intersection of multiple macroeconomic and fundamental tailwinds.

Where does GRNJ trade?

GRNJ trades on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol GRNJ. GRNY and GRNI also trade on NYSE Arca.

Who manages the Granny Shots ETFs?

The Granny Shots ETF suite is issued by Fundstrat Capital, led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee. The funds are series of Tidal Trust III and distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

How does the Granny Shots strategy select stocks?

A security must appear in at least two of Fundstrat's seven investment themes to qualify for the portfolio. This dual-signal methodology combines top-down macro research with bottom-up quantitative screening. The portfolio is equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly.

What are the seven Granny Shots themes?

Style Tilt, Seasonality, PMI Recovery, Millennials, Global Labor Supply, Energy & Cybersecurity, and Easing Financial Conditions.

How often does GRNJ rebalance?

GRNJ rebalances quarterly. The most recent rebalance is the May 2026 rebalance announced in this release.

What is GRNJ's inception date?

November 17, 2025.

What is the difference between GRNY and GRNI?

GRNY provides pure thematic equity exposure to the Granny Shots strategy. GRNI holds the same core equity positions as GRNY and adds an actively managed options overlay designed to generate monthly income distributions.

What is the total AUM of Fundstrat Capital?

As of June 5th, 2026, Fundstrat Capital manages approximately $4.8 billion across the Granny Shots ETF suite.

About Fundstrat Capital

Fundstrat Capital is a New York–based investment management firm (registered investment adviser) led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, specializing in thematic, research-driven equity strategies. The firm applies in-depth macroeconomic, industry, and market trend analysis to develop actively managed investment solutions for a broad range of investors. Tom Lee is widely recognized for his market research, macro commentary, and pioneering work in thematic investing across equities and digital assets.

Headquarters: New York, NY

Chief Investment Officer: Thomas "Tom" Lee

ETF Suite: GRNY, GRNI, GRNJ (NYSE Arca)

Total AUM: $4.8 billion (as of June 5, 2026)

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

To learn more, visit fundstratcapital.com.

GRNY holdings and performance: grannyshots.com/grny

GRNJ holdings and performance: grannyshots.com/grnj

GRNI holdings and performance: grannyshots.com/grni

Follow Fundstrat Capital

X: @FundstratCap

X: @fundstrat

LinkedIn: Fundstrat Capital

YouTube: @FundstratCapital

Subscribe for Updates

To receive weekly market updates and commentary from Thomas "Tom" Lee and Fundstrat Capital, visit grannyshots.com/sign-up.

Media Inquiries

Email: [email protected]

Disclosures

BEFORE INVESTING, YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED AT GRANNYSHOTS.COM/FUND-DOCUMENTS/ OR BY CALLING (212) 293-7132. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The principal risks of investing in the Fund are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its investment objective. For more information about the risks of investing in the Fund, see the section in the Fund's Prospectus titled "Additional Information About the Fund — Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund."

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.

Small- and Mid-Capitalization Companies Risk. The securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid than the securities of large-capitalization companies. Small- and mid-capitalization companies may have limited product lines, markets, or financial resources, may depend on a smaller management team, and may be more vulnerable to adverse general market or economic developments than larger, more established companies.

Models and Data Risk. The composition of the Fund's portfolio is heavily dependent on investment models developed by the Sub-Adviser as well as information and data supplied by third parties ("Models and Data"). When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund's portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete.

Operational Risk. The Fund is subject to risks arising from various operational factors, including, but not limited to, human error, processing and communication errors of the Fund's service providers, counterparties or other third parties, failed or inadequate processes and technology or systems failures. The Fund relies on third parties for a range of services, including custody.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to Tidal or Fundstrat.

SOURCE Fundstrat Capital