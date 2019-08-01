FunFlicks® Launches First Ever Nationwide Instagram 3D Anaglyph Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FunFlicks® Outdoor Movies, America's largest outdoor movie event producer, is excited to announce the launch of the first ever nationwide Instagram 3D post campaign which provides audiences 3D viewing content via Instagram.

Customized red and blue anaglyph 3D glasses will be distributed at various outdoor movie events this month allowing the audience to view 3D content on their mobile devices. 3D content will also be projected onto the outdoor movie screen to further elevate the experience. In addition, participants have the option to post a picture for their chance to win a personal outdoor movie party.

The official launch date for the FunFlicks® 3D Campaign is Friday, August 2 through Monday, August 12, 2019.

FunFlicks® believes this 3D Instagram post promotion will entertain movie goers prior to the start of the feature film. Typically, patrons show up early to claim the best seat in the house. They place blankets & chairs in front of the huge inflatable movie screen and casually wait for the movie to start. Now, using their own mobile device, the crowd enjoys entertainment designed to engage them with other movie goers in the audience.

Freshly posted 3D Instagram media including funny captions, GIFs and unique 3D content has been created for everyone's viewing pleasure. Furthermore, the audience interacts by posting their own pictures to Instagram, which in turn may be projected onto the movie screen. By participating, guests are automatically entered to win a free outdoor movie night of their own.

"It's a fun way to get the audience interacting with each other prior to showtime. We love bringing the outdoor movie experience to kids and families across the country. We want them to have the same memories as we did growing up, sitting in the back of our Dad's pick-up truck at the drive-in, diving into their Cracker Jack box for the 3D prize or the free 3D glasses you cut out from the cereal boxes. We want to bring that wholesomeness back. We want to provide something retro and fun. A campaign for the whole family."

For more information, visit www.instagram.com/FunFlicksUSA.

