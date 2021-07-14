Fungible Appoints Former Marvell and Broadcom Executive As New CEO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungible Inc., a pioneer in data-centric computing, today announced the appointment of Eric Hayes as Chief Executive Officer and member of Fungible's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Hayes brings extensive experience in scaling organizations and accelerating business momentum with strong customer partnerships.

Pradeep Sindhu served as Executive Chairman and CEO since Fungible's inception. He will continue his role as Executive Chairman and assume the role of Chief Development Officer, where he will lead the engineering teams responsible for the company's products and solutions.

"It has been a great privilege for me to lead this extraordinarily talented group of dedicated individuals to invent the DPU and bring to market industry leading products that exploit its unique capabilities. The DPU is a new category of microprocessor destined to become a key building block of data centers as the industry embraces data-centric computing. My new role allows me to focus on technology: taking the learnings from our first generation of DPUs and applying them to the next and further enhancing our already industry leading products," said Pradeep Sindhu, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Development Officer of Fungible. "Since we brought our products to market, we have received significant validation from key customers. Eric's appointment comes at the perfect time to further accelerate this momentum given his domain knowledge, technical depth and strategic thinking. He brings proven leadership skills and exceptional industry knowledge to the position of CEO. Under his leadership I'm confident we will achieve the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves."

"There are tremendous opportunities for Fungible to radically transform the global data center industry in the coming years, thanks to the great work of Pradeep and the team," said Eric Hayes, CEO of Fungible. "I can't express how truly inspired I am to join Fungible at this pivotal time. While many other companies continue to invest in faster CPUs and GPUs, the real bottleneck to achieving performance at scale remains the inability to efficiently disaggregate CPUs, GPUs and storage over a high performance standards-based network. The market is ripe for disruption, and Fungible's DPU is the only technology capable of solving this problem."

A highly successful technology executive, Hayes most recently served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the High-Speed Connectivity business unit at Inphi where he led the company's multi-hundred-million-dollar PAM4 DSP business. Prior to joining Inphi he held multiple senior leadership positions in marketing and general management at Marvell, Cavium and Broadcom. Eric was instrumental in revolutionizing the hyperscale data center switch market to catapult Broadcom into the undisputed leader of switching silicon while growing revenue from less than $100M/yr. to over $1B/yr.

