Fur-trimmed kimono and gravity-defying hair: Japan House London announces Tradition/Rebellion: Coming-of-Age Style in Kitakyushu, Japan

11 November 2026 – 18 April 2027

Platform sandals, outrageous accessories and purple hair dye – just some of the bold styles that will be on display at Japan House London's world-first exhibition presenting the fashion of Kitakyushu's Coming-of-Age Ceremony

Kitakyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture is an industrial port city in southern Japan, and the location of a fashion subculture that has transformed a national event

Coming-of-age is celebrated across Japan, but Kitakyushu's festivities have become famous for their eccentric fashions, putting a colourful and extravagant twist on the kimono worn elsewhere

Tradition/Rebellion: Coming-of-Age Style in Kitakyushu, Japan celebrates this fashion, telling the stories of the network of local practitioners that make it happen as well as the young people who save up for years to wear it

celebrates this fashion, telling the stories of the network of local practitioners that make it happen as well as the young people who save up for years to wear it The exhibition is co-curated by fashion director Yamaguchi Souta and Simon Wright, Japan House London's Director of Programming, with support from the people of Kitakyushu

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glittering parasols, fur-trimmed hand fans and gravity-defying hairstyles are just some of the sights awaiting visitors to Tradition/Rebellion, Japan House London's new exhibition, opening 11 November 2026. The exhibition celebrates one city's fashion for the Coming-of-Age Ceremony held annually across Japan for those who have turned 20 that year, but which has become particularly famous in Kitakyushu for its eccentric and bold costumes.

Coming-of-Age Day

Taking place every January, Coming-of-Age Day is a national holiday marking the occasion of each new cohort of 20-year-olds crossing into adulthood. Throughout Japan, local governments host ceremonies which feature speeches and participants wearing formal dress, typically brightly coloured long-sleeved kimono for women and suits or haori hakama (a type of formal kimono ensemble) for men. In Kitakyushu, the fashion culture of the annual ceremony has evolved, in part, into something far more theatrical to demonstrate each young person's individuality.

Kitakyushu City

Kitakyushu is an industrial port city on Japan's southerly island of Kyushu. A city centred around Kokura Castle, Kitakyushu's more recent identity was forged in the 20th century as home to one of Japan's great industries: steel manufacturing. The Yahata Steel Works, the nation's first modern steel mill, was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015, as one of the sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution.

The region has now also become famous for its particularly flamboyant coming-of-age fashion, often combining more orthodox elements with contemporary and street fashion. It is common to see huge hairstyles, kimono adorned with multicoloured fur and tall personalized banners waving over the vibrant crowds, alongside the more customary kimono. The flamboyance and rejection of convention invite comparisons with basara, a 14th-century aesthetic built on luxury, spectacle and a defiance of social norms to express one's individuality. Kitakyushu's custom took shape in the late 20th century, rooted in close school friendships and a strong sense of local belonging. Alongside gregarious one-upmanship, and the desire to stand out, sits something more heartfelt too: a chance for each new adult to thank their parents or guardians.

Tradition/Rebellion: Coming-of-Age Style in Kitakyushu, Japan

The exhibition at Japan House London highlights the stories of eight 'new adults' including their preparation for the ceremony, their participation and their thoughts on reaching the age of maturity. One of the defining characteristics of this ceremony is the diversity of attire among participants. While some attendees choose formal dress, others express their individuality and creativity through more distinctive and personalised styles. Each participant celebrates this important milestone in a manner that reflects their own identity and values. Stories behind their sartorial choices range from wanting to be the 'best in Japan', to honouring one's mother by wearing the kimono she wore on her own Coming-of-Age Day. Tradition/Rebellion also gives context to what makes Kitakyushu's ceremony distinct, and to the industries that bring it to life. From kimono rental and extraordinary fashion design, to specialist hairdressers and commemorative photography, a whole network of local businesses works around the clock in the weeks before the ceremony to make Kitakyushu's new adults' dreams come true.

Tradition/Rebellion is co-curated by fashion director Yamaguchi Souta and Simon Wright, Director of Programming at Japan House London, in collaboration with the people of Kitakyushu.

Simon Wright, Director of Programming at Japan House, said:

'There are so many aspects of Japanese cultures and countercultures that people are yet to discover, so I'm excited to be introducing London audiences to the extravagance found at this celebration that takes place in Kitakyushu every year. I can't wait for visitors to discover the riot of colour, imagination and joy of this one special day for Kitakyushu's 20-year-olds, and the imaginative local industries that bring it to life.'

Notes to Editors

About Yamaguchi Souta

Born in 1982 in Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture, he graduated from Bunka Fashion College, where he received the 22nd President's Award. He began working as a stylist and fashion director in 2006. His career includes serving as Creative Director for KANSAI YAMAMOTO and curating a retrospective exhibition of fashion designer Kenzo Takada. He also designed the attire worn by staff at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games medal ceremonies.

About Simon Wright

Simon Wright has over 30 years' experience of either working in, or with, Japan – notably his work with the Embassy of Japan in London curating exhibitions and programming events with an emphasis on innovation and emerging Japanese talent. He has been with the Japan House project from the beginning, bringing insight and innovation. He works closely with a wide variety of content holders from Japan on a daily basis and is passionate about allowing activities to form through co-creation and co-production. For Simon, Japan House London is a place to discover and explore how Japanese tradition informs the present and the future.

About Japan House London

Japan House London is the cultural home of Japan in the UK. Located on Kensington High Street, it presents the very best in art, design, gastronomy, innovation and technology from the length and breadth of Japan. Since opening in 2018, Japan House London has welcomed over 3 million visitors, with audiences across the UK and beyond connecting with Japan through its digital content as well as a comprehensive programme of rolling exhibitions and events, Shop, café stand, travel information area and restaurant. Watch the Year in Review for highlights from 2025–26. Japan House London is part of a global initiative, with sister locations in Los Angeles and São Paulo.

Images can be downloaded here.

SOURCE Japan House London