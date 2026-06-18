FusionAIrre Announces Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut as a Flagship Ape-X Assurance Customer

RALEIGH, N.C., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionAIrre, Inc., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based agentic AI company transforming External-Party Assurance, today announced Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut, Inc. (DDNJ) as a flagship customer and strategic collaborator helping shape the future of External-Party Assurance.

FusionAIrre & Delta Delta Ape-X Assurance Dashboard

Organizations today are under increasing pressure to demonstrate trust consistently and accurately while responding to growing assurance demands, improving operational efficiency, protecting existing revenue, and accelerating new business growth. At the same time, the volume and complexity of customer, regulatory, compliance, due diligence, and assurance requests continue to grow, creating operational strain across security, compliance, legal, privacy, procurement, and customer-facing teams. As security incidents, regulatory requirements, privacy expectations, and third-party scrutiny continue to increase, organizations are being asked to provide assurance more frequently and with greater speed, accuracy, and transparency.

Through this relationship, DDNJ and FusionAIrre are helping demonstrate how organizations can modernize External-Party Assurance by transforming it from a reactive administrative burden into a proactive, governed, measurable, and scalable business capability.

"FusionAIrre's proprietary agentic AI gives us full control over our data while allowing us to scale assurance operations without increasing burden. That's a game changer," said Doug White, Manager of Information Security, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut, Inc.

DDNJ selected FusionAIrre's Ape-X Assurance to modernize how External-Party Assurance is managed across the organization while establishing a more scalable and governed approach to growing assurance demands. By combining proprietary agentic AI, centralized knowledge, human oversight, audit-ready workflows, and real-time operational visibility, Ape-X Assurance helps organizations reduce the time required to respond to assurance requests from weeks to hours while improving consistency, governance, and accountability. As organizations face increasing volumes of customer, regulatory, compliance, due diligence, and assurance requests, many are seeking more efficient ways to coordinate subject matter experts, maintain trusted information, and improve responsiveness without sacrificing control or accountability.

Ape-X Assurance helps organizations manage External-Party Assurance demands through proprietary agentic AI, human-governed workflows, centralized enterprise knowledge, multilingual collaboration, and audit-ready response automation. The solution enables organizations to efficiently respond to customer, regulatory, compliance, due diligence, and RFPs while maintaining full traceability, governance, and SME review.

Ape-X Assurance centralizes assurance knowledge, orchestrates work across teams, and makes critical information instantly accessible through natural-language questions. Users can quickly locate policies, certifications, approved responses, contracts, and supporting evidence regardless of document type or source.

Beyond response automation, Ape-X Assurance provides operational visibility into assurance activities through real-time dashboards, workload monitoring, response status tracking, departmental reporting, and organizational analytics. For many organizations, External-Party Assurance goes largely unchecked, with limited visibility into what requests are in progress, who is working on them, where bottlenecks exist, or how work is distributed across teams. FusionAIrre's Ape-X Assurance modernizes assurance operations by providing the visibility and governance needed to actively manage assurance activities at scale. Available as SaaS or on-premises, the platform provides the flexibility required by enterprise and regulated organizations.

"As assurance demands continue to grow, we see an opportunity to modernize and centralize how External-Party Assurance is managed across the organization," said Doug White. "Our goal is to improve consistency, governance, and operational efficiency while creating a foundation that can support broader assurance operations as needs continue to expand. FusionAIrre's proprietary agentic AI, centralized knowledge model, and governed workflows provide the flexibility and scalability we believe are important for the future of assurance management."

"Organizations can no longer afford to treat assurance as a reactive administrative process," said Stephanie Greer, Founder and CEO of FusionAIrre. "Those that operationalize assurance through centralized knowledge, intelligent workflow orchestration, proprietary agentic AI, and operational visibility will be better positioned to strengthen trust, protect revenue, and accelerate growth."

The relationship reflects a shared commitment to improving how organizations manage External-Party Assurance through intelligent automation, centralized knowledge, governance, and operational visibility. Together, FusionAIrre and Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut, Inc. are helping demonstrate how assurance operations can become more scalable, measurable, and strategically aligned to business growth.

About FusionAIrre, Inc.

FusionAIrre, Inc. helps organizations manage External-Party Assurance demands through proprietary agentic AI, governed workflows, multilingual collaboration, and audit-ready response automation. Ape-X Assurance enables organizations to respond more efficiently and defensibly to customer, regulatory, compliance, due diligence, and RFPs while improving consistency, protecting revenue, and accelerating growth. Available as SaaS or on-premises, Ape-X Assurance helps organizations modernize assurance operations while maintaining governance, accountability, and trust.

About Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut, Inc.

Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut, Inc. is a leading dental benefits provider committed to advancing oral health and delivering high-quality, cost-effective dental coverage to individuals and organizations.

Media Contact

Stephanie Greer | Founder & CEO | FusionAIrre, Inc. | [email protected]

SOURCE FusionAIrre