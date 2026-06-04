FusionAIrre and Schneider Downs Partner to Modernize External-Party Assurance Through Proprietary Agentic AI

Strategic partnership combines FusionAIrre's Ape-X Assurance solution with Schneider Downs' cybersecurity, compliance, and advisory expertise to help enterprises modernize external-party assurance operations.

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --– FusionAIrre, Inc., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based agentic-AI company transforming External-Party Assurance, today announced a strategic partnership with Schneider Downs & Co., Inc., one of the nation's largest accounting and advisory firms.

The partnership combines FusionAIrre's Ape-X Assurance solution, a proprietary agentic-AI platform that helps organizations efficiently and defensibly respond to customer, regulatory, due diligence, compliance, and RFP assessments, with Schneider Downs' expertise in cybersecurity, risk management, compliance, governance, and advisory services.

Together, the organizations will help enterprises modernize how they manage and respond to external-party assessments, including customer due diligence requests, regulatory inquiries, security questionnaires, compliance reviews, and RFPs.

"Our clients are under real pressure to respond to customer, regulatory, and security assessments quickly and defensibly," said Bill Deller, Shareholder at Schneider Downs and a leader in the firm's cybersecurity and IT risk advisory practice. "FusionAIrre turns what has been a fragmented, manual process into something scalable and governed."

FusionAIrre also helps organizations maintain more accurate and defensible responses as business, regulatory, and customer expectations evolve—helping protect revenue and accelerate growth by enabling organizations to respond more effectively to increasing assurance demands.

"As the volume of customer, regulatory, and compliance requests continues to rise, organizations increasingly risk delayed revenue, slowed sales cycles, and missed business opportunities if they cannot respond efficiently and defensibly." said Stephanie Greer, Founder and CEO of FusionAIrre. "Our partnership with Schneider Downs reflects the growing strategic importance of External-Party Assurance and helps enterprises transform assurance from a reactive burden into a strategic business capability."

Through this partnership, FusionAIrre and Schneider Downs are helping organizations transform External-Party Assurance into a faster, smarter, and more defensible business capability that reduces burden, improves trust, protects revenue, and enables growth.

About FusionAIrre, Inc.

FusionAIrre, Inc. is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based agentic AI company and pioneer in External-Party Assurance. Its Ape-X Assurance solution helps organizations efficiently and defensibly respond to customer, regulatory, due diligence, compliance, and RFP assessments through multilingual AI, verified and continuously maintained enterprise knowledge, governed workflows, and audit-ready outputs. The result is faster response cycles, stronger governance, and greater organizational trust at scale.

About Schneider Downs & Co., Inc.

Schneider Downs is a Top 60 independent Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm providing accounting, tax, audit and business advisory services to public and private companies, not-for-profit organizations and global companies. The firm also offers Internal Audit; Technology Consulting; Software Solutions, Personal Financial Services, Retirement Plan Solutions and Corporate Finance Services. Schneider Downs is the 13th largest accounting firm in the Mid-Atlantic region and serves individuals and companies in Pennsylvania (PA), Ohio (OH), West Virginia (WV), New York (NY), Maryland (MD), and additional states in the nation with offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and McLean, VA.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE FusionAIrre