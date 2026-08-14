Futu Holdings Limited Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Undisclosed Regulatory Compliance Failures and approximately 32% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until August 25, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (NasdaqGM: FUTU), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Futu as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3666 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-futu/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 25, 2026 .

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About the Lawsuit

Futu and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company was not in compliance with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, including because it continued to conduct securities business, public fund sales business and futures business in mainland China without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval; (ii) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory penalties, including the disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and other penalties; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were overstated; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Tang v. Futu Holdings Limited, et al, 26-cv-05453.

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

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Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-833-538-3666

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC