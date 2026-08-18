Future Standard Announces Strategic Partnership with KDC to Expand Access to Next-Generation Infrastructure Opportunities

Future Standard acquires minority stake in KDC, expanding access to differentiated direct investment opportunities in capital-intensive sectors requiring specialized expertise.

Partnership creates a powerful value proposition for investors seeking direct exposure to targeted high-growth infrastructure themes and for project owners seeking the technical expertise and capital pathways needed to scale.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Standard, a $94 billion global alternative asset manager, today announced the close of a strategic investment in KDC, launching a partnership with this specialized infrastructure development and execution firm focused on helping companies scale high-demand capital-intensive infrastructure projects. Future Standard has acquired a minority stake in KDC and has an option to acquire control in the future.

KDC was co-founded by Future Standard CEO Edwin Conway and the Kamine family, whose principals have spent decades developing, financing, constructing and operating infrastructure businesses. Their platform is designed to bring that same execution-oriented expertise to capital-intensive projects tied to rising demand for data, energy security, advanced manufacturing and critical minerals.

The partnership brings together two complementary capabilities: KDC's ability to help infrastructure project owners solve complex development, operational and commercialization challenges in order to scale, and Future Standard's experience creating access to differentiated private market investment opportunities for institutional and private wealth clients. Together, the firms believe they can help bridge a persistent gap in the market: projects that benefit from powerful secular demand and proven technical expertise but require specialized operating support and sophisticated capital raising to scale.

"Future Standard was founded to identify durable areas of growth early, shape emerging markets as they develop and create responsible ways for clients to access opportunities that have historically been difficult to reach," said Michael Forman, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Future Standard. "KDC reflects that same pioneering mindset. Its principals have spent decades building infrastructure businesses, and that operating credibility matters, as true value in the middle market is typically driven by hands-on, active engagement by managers. We believe this partnership will give investors access to compelling direct investment opportunities at the leading edge of infrastructure, further expanding the set of differentiated offerings we can bring to clients."

KDC focuses on what it describes as the "missing middle" of infrastructure investing: projects and companies that may be beyond the scale of venture capital but are often too early-stage, technical or operationally intensive for traditional infrastructure investors. By combining development, engineering, construction, operations and capital structuring and capital raising within one integrated platform, KDC seeks to help promising projects become financeable, executable and scalable.

"The best infrastructure opportunities are rarely created by capital alone," said Edwin Conway, Chief Executive Officer of Future Standard and Co-Founder of KDC. "They require technical judgment, operating discipline and the ability to bring the right partners together at the right time. Having helped build KDC alongside the Kamines, I have seen how valuable that combination can be for project owners and investors alike. Through this partnership, Future Standard aims to offer clients access to opportunities, and alpha, that are often hard to find and even harder to execute by helping KDC accelerate the development of projects tied to the infrastructure needs of a more digital, electrified and resilient economy."

The relationship is expected to build on deep expertise embedded in Future Standard's platform, including the digital infrastructure and asset-backed investment capabilities added through the firm's acquisition of Post Road Group in 2025. Together, KDC's development and execution expertise and Future Standard's established investment, distribution and solutions capabilities are expected to create a differentiated platform for sourcing, evaluating, financing and scaling opportunities across the infrastructure value chain.

"Some of the most compelling investment opportunities are created by long-term structural shifts that require expertise, innovation and private capital," said Hal Kamine, Co-Founder of KDC. "KDC's background includes over 40 years of developing, building and owning assets across traditional and renewable power plants, a nationwide data and telecom platform and other manufacturing technologies. KDC was built for the point at which innovation moves into execution where many project owners have strong technologies, strong demand signals and compelling commercial opportunities but need an experienced partner and operational expertise to help them navigate the path from development to deployment. Future Standard's investment gives KDC a unique strategic financial partner with scale, deep client relationships and a strong commitment to expanding access to private markets for these opportunities. We believe that combination will be valuable for project owners, investors and the broader infrastructure ecosystem."

For Future Standard, the partnership represents the next step in the firm's long-standing commitment to innovation and access. That commitment has included pioneering new structures in the wealth channel and expanding its institutional middle-market platform and building global investment capabilities. For more than 30 years Future Standard has focused on helping clients participate in private markets in thoughtful, differentiated ways. KDC is expected to add another avenue for the firm to originate direct investment opportunities in sectors where demand for private capital, operational expertise and disciplined execution is rapidly growing. The transaction also builds on a period of significant momentum for Future Standard. In recent years, the firm has expanded its platform through the acquisitions of Portfolio Advisors and Post Road Group's digital infrastructure and asset-based teams, broadened its global footprint with new offices in Asia and the Middle East, opened a new headquarters in Philadelphia and significantly increased assets under management. The partnership with KDC continues that trajectory, reinforcing Future Standard's position as a forward-looking alternative asset manager focused on bringing clients access to areas of durable growth before they become broadly available.

About Future Standard

Future Standard is a global alternative asset manager serving institutional and private wealth clients, investing across private equity, credit and real estate. With a 30+ year track record of value creation and $94 billion in assets under management, we back the business owners and financial sponsors that drive growth and innovation across the middle market, transforming untapped potential into durable value.1

Total AUM estimated as of June 30, 2026.

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SOURCE Future Standard