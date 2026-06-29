FyterTech Announces Acquisition of SpilKleen to Further Strengthen Local Service and Commitment to the Canadian Market

DE PERE, Wis., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FyterTech Nonwovens, LLC, a leader in fluid management and environmental safety solutions, today announced the acquisition of Spilkleen (a division of 1000275604 Ontario LTD), a leading Canadian distributor of Spill Control products by its Canadian subsidiary, FyterTech Nonwovens Canada Ltd.

This strategic acquisition continues FyterTech's commitment to delivering enhanced service, regional expertise, and expanded support to customers throughout Canada and North America. By bringing Spilkleen into the growing FyterTech Nonwovens Canada Ltd. platform, FyterTech will significantly improve its ability to provide local support, broader product access, and relationships for Canadian customers.

"Adding SpilKleen is another important step in building a stronger, more local FyterTech presence in Canada," said Matt Wild, chief executive officer of FyterTech. "This investment expands our ability to serve customers with improved responsiveness, greater product availability, and a regionally based team. This additional investment reflects our long-term commitment in Canada and the customers across the region."

"I am very excited for the opportunity to expand our business by joining the FyterTech Canada team and be part of building a truly national (Canadian) company focused on serving customers coast to coast," commented Chris Knowles, Director of Sales & Business Development.

"I am very happy to be adding Chris and the Spilkleen team to FyterTech Canada and we look forward to building the new team together to serve the needs of the Canadian market in fluids management and environmental safety solutions," said Eymbert Vaandering, Managing Director of FyterTech Canada.

With these transactions now complete, FyterTech is focused on seamless integration and unlocking the full value of these partnerships. The company remains committed to building on this momentum, is concentrated on a smooth transition for its customers, and welcomes its new employees.

About FyterTech Nonwovens

FyterTech Nonwovens, headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, is one of the world's largest vertically integrated sorbent manufacturers, dedicated to providing innovative fluid control solutions like absorbents and wipers across industrial, commercial, medical, and environmental applications. FyterTech offers a wide range of spill containment products through its Spilfyter®, SpilfyterMED®, Sustayn®, and Essentials™ brands. FyterTech products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold in more than 60 countries and 6 continents. For additional information, please visit www.fytertech.com

Contact: Eymbert Vaandering – Managing Director FyterTech Nonwovens Canada Ltd [email protected]

SOURCE FyterTech Nonwovens