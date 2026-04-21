FyterTech Expands National Footprint with New Warehouses in Seattle and Nashville

Enhanced distribution network delivers faster shipping and improved customer support

DE PERE, Wis., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FyterTech Nonwovens, LLC, a leading provider of spill control and environmental solutions, today announced the opening of two new warehouse locations in Seattle, Washington and Nashville, Tennessee. This strategic expansion strengthens FyterTech's nationwide distribution network and enhances service capabilities for customers across the United States to support their rapid continued growth.

Spilfyter branded high visibility sorbent pads by FyterTech Nonwovens, a leading manufacturer of spill control and spill containment products for a safer, cleaner world.

The new facilities are designed to bring inventory closer to key regional markets, enabling faster delivery times and more cost-effective shipping solutions. These new locations add to FyterTech's existing distribution points in Alaska, Wisconsin, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, all of which you can learn more about at www.fytertech.com

"Our investment in these new warehouse locations reflects our ongoing commitment to better serve our customers," said Michelle LeMere, senior vice president of global sales. "We take customer feedback seriously, and these warehouse expansions are a direct result of requests to better serve key markets. By positioning inventory closer to where it's needed, we can be a best-in-class partner working with our customers to manage inventory, improve service, and lower lead times."

Key benefits of the expansion include:

Local inventory availability for faster, more reliable shipping

Expanded warehouse capacity to support growing demand

Shorter lead times to improve customer planning and operations

Lower order minimums for increased flexibility

Local FyterTech representation, strengthening customer relationships and service

Enhanced support for the Spilfyter® brand in key regional markets

The Seattle and Nashville locations are the first steps of FyterTech's long-term growth strategy to scale warehouse operations while maintaining a strong customer focus. By expanding its logistics footprint, the company aims to deliver greater efficiency, accessibility, and service excellence across its product portfolio, and the market can expect future expansion to other regions.

"This is an important step in our long-term vision," added Matt Wild, chief executive officer. "As we continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering the attention, responsiveness, and quality our customers expect from FyterTech and the Spilfyter brand."

About FyterTech Nonwovens

FyterTech Nonwovens, headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, is one of the world's largest vertically integrated sorbent manufacturers, dedicated to providing innovative fluid control solutions like absorbents and wipers across industrial, commercial, medical, and environmental applications. FyterTech offers a wide range of spill containment products through its Spilfyter®, SpilfyterMED®, Sustayn®, and Essentials™ brands. FyterTech products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold in more than 60 countries and 6 continents. For additional information, please visit www.fytertech.com

Contact: Cj Wam, Vice President – Marketing [email protected]

SOURCE FyterTech Nonwovens