G2 Ranks SOCi No. 7 of 1,757 Products in AI Agents for Business Operations as it Grows to Over 400,000 Agents Deployed

With Its Agentic Workforce Executing Nearly 27 Million Tasks, SOCi Earns the Highest Satisfaction Score Among Marketing Vendors and Ranks in the Top 1% in Every Agentic AI Category Evaluated

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc., the agentic workforce company, today announced that it earned the highest Satisfaction score of any agentic marketing solution on G2's AI Agents for Business Operations Grid®, and ranked No. 7 of the 1,757 products evaluated in a category that also includes Microsoft, SAP, ServiceNow, and AWS. SOCi was also named a "Leader" in G2's Fall 2026 Grid® Reports for AI Agents for Business Operations, AI Agents, and Agentic AI, placing among the top 1% of products in every agentic AI category in which it was evaluated. Highlights include:

Highest satisfaction score of any marketing software product in AI Agents for Business Operations

of any marketing software product in AI Agents for Business Operations #7 of 1,757 products in G2's AI Agents for Business Operations (top 0.4%)

in G2's AI Agents for Business Operations (top 0.4%) #14 of 3,262 products in AI Agents (top 0.5%)

in AI Agents (top 0.5%) #14 of 1,392 products in Agentic AI (top 1%)

in Agentic AI (top 1%) Leader across 8 core Enterprise marketing categories , including Multi-Location Marketing Platforms, Local Marketing, Social Media Suites, and Online Reputation Management

, including Multi-Location Marketing Platforms, Local Marketing, Social Media Suites, and Online Reputation Management Leader across eight Enterprise segments, based on reviews from enterprise customers

G2 determines Grid® placement from verified customer reviews and publicly available market presence data. There is no analyst briefing to book and no research subscription to buy. Placement in the Leader quadrant demonstrates that customers acknowledge SOCi among the most important AI agentic platforms and signals the broad based capabilities of the agents and agentic solutions that SOCi is deploying.

The Significant Data Behind the Ranking

SOCi operates the largest deployed agentic workforce in marketing, and that deployed base is what generates the customer evidence G2's rankings are built on. As of August 2026:

412,000+ Genius Agents™ deployed, up 37% in the most recent quarter

up 37% in the most recent quarter 27 million+ localized marketing tasks executed annually on behalf of enterprise brands

executed annually on behalf of enterprise brands 5 million+ hours of manual marketing work eliminated

How SOCi's Agents Are Transforming Business

SOCi's Genius Agentic System™ deploys a brand-trained Genius Agent™ to every location a brand operates. The Local Search Agent, Social Agent, and Reputation Agent draw on 10 Skills today, guided by a unified visibility engine that keeps each location discoverable across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews. Five additional Skills are on track to launch by the end of 2026, expanding the range of work the agents execute autonomously.

Each agent works independently on behalf of its own location, governed by a central rule set that holds every location to brand standards. That combination...distributed execution under centralized control...is why SOCi ranks in categories with no connection to marketing. The architecture applies anywhere repeatable work has to be executed consistently at scale.

Executive Perspective

"We set out to build an agentic system that executes the local work that was going undone. This is not an AI feature bolted onto marketing software. It is software that does the work autonomously," said Afif Khoury, Founder and CEO of SOCi. "We're being measured against Microsoft and SAP now, not against marketing software. That tells us more about where this company is going than any category ranking does. Every company in this market says it has agents. Very few have 400,000 of them in production."

Named Customers, Published Results

SOCi's reach shows up in named, publicly documented enterprise deployments. Top brands across Food & Restaurant, Retail, Financial Services, Insurance, Auto and many more are leveraging SOCi's agentic workforce to get more done and drive measurable results. Sport Clips Haircuts replaced manual local marketing with more than 3,400 SOCi agents across 1,800 locations. The Goddard School centralized marketing operations and automated review responses across more than 660 locations. Presidium drove a 102% year-over-year increase in local search engagements after deploying the full Genius Agent suite.

Enterprise brands including Community Choice Credit Union, Nékter Juice Bar, Liberty Tax, First Montana Bank, Affordable Care, Scooter's Coffee, and Rita's Italian Ice have each published outcomes from agent-executed reputation and local search programs.

Verified reviews from enterprise customers like these are precisely what G2's Grid® rankings are calculated from.

Continued Leadership Across Core Enterprise Marketing

Alongside the agentic recognition, SOCi held or extended Leader status across 11 core marketing categories, underscoring the platform's strength in scaling localized digital marketing for distributed brands: Multi-Location Marketing Platforms, Local Marketing, Local SEO, Local Listings Management, Online Reputation Management, Social Media Management, Social Media Advertising, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Suites, Store Locator, and Chatbots.

SOCi was also named a Leader across eight Enterprise segments and earned five additional Enterprise badges recognizing usability, implementation, customer relationships, and business results.

Executive Perspective

"Every software company in the market says it has agents now," said Monica Ho, Chief Marketing Officer at SOCi. "The question enterprise buyers are actually asking is whose agents are already doing the work. We have more than 412,000 agents deployed, executing nearly 27 million localized marketing tasks a year, for brands willing to put their names on the results. Positioning is easy to copy...a deployed agentic workforce is not."

About SOCi

SOCi is redefining how multi-location enterprises achieve local and AI search visibility with an agentic workforce. Built specifically for distributed brands, SOCi's brand-trained Genius Agents are guided by a unified visibility engine that autonomously executes and optimizes local marketing work across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews, ensuring every location is visible, discoverable, and growing in today's localized digital landscape.

Trusted by leading brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, and Liberty Tax, and recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi turns marketing from software that teams manage into work that gets done, intelligently, consistently, and at enterprise scale.

Learn more at www.soci.ai or contact [email protected].

About G2 and the G2 Fall 2026 Grid Reports

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, reaching more than 100 million buyers annually, including employees at every Fortune 500 company.

G2's Fall 2026 Grid Reports rank software vendors and products using a proprietary algorithm based on verified customer reviews and publicly available market presence data. To qualify, companies and products must receive at least 10 approved reviews during the evaluation period, with rankings calculated solely from reviews submitted during that timeframe.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE SOCi