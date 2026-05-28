SOCi Strengthens Leadership in Enterprise AI Marketing and Local Visibility in G2 Summer 2026 Reports

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc., the leader in agentic workforce solutions for multi-location enterprises, today announced strong recognition in G2's Summer 2026 Grid® Reports, further strengthening its leadership position at the intersection of enterprise AI marketing and localized digital visibility.

The rankings reflect growing demand among enterprise brands for solutions that can autonomously execute localized marketing work, improve visibility across AI search and digital discovery channels, and help marketing teams operate more efficiently across hundreds or thousands of locations.

In G2's Summer 2026 Reports, SOCi earned recognition across five AI-focused categories, including

AI Agents

Agentic AI

AI Agents for Business Operations

AI Content Creation Platforms

and AI Customer Support Agents

SOCi also strengthened its leadership position across core enterprise marketing categories spanning local marketing, social media management, online reputation management, local SEO, and listings management.

The rankings are based on verified customer reviews and market presence data collected by G2, the world's largest software marketplace.

"These rankings reflect a major shift happening across enterprise marketing," said Monica Ho, Chief Marketing Officer at SOCi. "Multi-location brands are moving beyond experimentation with AI and looking for solutions that can autonomously execute marketing work at scale. SOCi's recognition across both AI and core marketing categories validates our vision for helping brands increase visibility across AI search, and GEO ecosystems while improving operational efficiency, and driving stronger local performance through agentic AI."

Leadership in Enterprise AI Marketing

As enterprise adoption of agentic AI accelerates, SOCi continues to strengthen its position as a leader in enterprise AI marketing.

SOCi ranked among the top 1% of companies in G2's AI Agents for Business Operations category, placing in the top 20 out of nearly 1,300 vendors evaluated. The category spans a broad range of AI-driven business applications across industries, reinforcing SOCi's growing leadership in helping enterprise brands autonomously execute and optimize localized marketing at scale.

These recognitions reflect the momentum behind SOCi's Genius Agents architecture — brand-trained agents designed to autonomously execute and optimize localized marketing activities across AI search, social media, online reputation management, and local discovery channels.

Strength Across Core Enterprise Marketing Categories

Beyond AI, SOCi was recognized as a Leader across 11 marketing categories, highlighting the platform's continued strength in helping enterprise brands manage and scale localized digital marketing programs.

Key leadership categories included:

Multi-Location Marketing Platforms

Local Marketing

Local SEO

Local Listings Management

Online Reputation Management

Social Media Management

Social Media Advertising

Social Media Analytics

Social Media Suites

Store Locator

Chatbots

SOCi also expanded its Enterprise leadership presence across nine segments and earned additional recognition for usability, implementation, customer relationships, and business results, including:

Enterprise Best Relationship

Enterprise Easiest To Use

Enterprise Best Meets Requirements

Enterprise Best Usability

Enterprise Best Results

Enterprise Easiest Setup

Enterprise Leader

About SOCi

SOCi is redefining how multi-location enterprises achieve local and AI search visibility with the world's first agentic workforce. Built specifically for distributed brands, SOCi's brand-trained agents are guided by a unified visibility engine that autonomously executes and optimizes local marketing work across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews — ensuring every location is visible, discoverable, and growing in today's localized digital landscape.

Trusted by leading brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, and Liberty Tax, and recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi transforms marketing from software teams manage into autonomous work executed intelligently, consistently, and at enterprise scale.

Learn more at www.soci.ai or contact [email protected].

About G2 and the G2 Summer 2026 Grid Reports

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, reaching more than 100 million buyers annually, including employees at every Fortune 500 company.

G2's Summer 2026 Grid Reports rank software vendors and products using a proprietary algorithm based on verified customer reviews and publicly available market presence data. To qualify, companies and products must receive at least 10 approved reviews during the evaluation period, with rankings calculated solely from reviews submitted during that timeframe.

SOURCE SOCi