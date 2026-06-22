G50 Corp Intersects 13.5 Meters at 7.67 g/t Au in First Core Hole at White Caps, Nevada

PHOENIX, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G50 Corp Limited (ASX: G50; OTCQX: GFTYF) announced results from the first of five core holes drilled at its White Caps Gold Project in Nevada. The drill program is a follow-up to the inaugural drill program from 2025.

The first of five core holes drilled in the current program intersected 13.5m at 7.67 g/t AU and 2.38 g/t AG from 304.5m, including 3.93m at 23.95 g/t Au and 7.29g/t Ag from 305.5m.

"Our 2026 drill program is targeting 'Carlin-Style' gold mineralization hosted within decalcified and silicified limestone in an area of significant historical underground workings to 400 m depth," said Mark Wallace, Managing Director and CEO of G50. He added that the program has been completed for a total of five holes across 2,220.10 meters.

"Intercepting significant gold mineralization in our first core hole at White Caps is an outstanding outcome for both the project and the team. This result reflects the value of our disciplined, first-principles approach to revitalizing this historic mining area, which we believe offers significant untapped potential," Wallace said, adding that results from the remaining four holes in this program are expected in the next two months.

The Project is located immediately adjacent and along strike of the past producing Manhattan Gold Mine (Kinross) currently owned by Scorpio Gold and approximately 20km south of the operating Round Mountain Gold mine.

Additional details can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03102259-2A1678372&v=undefined.

G50 (https://www.g50corp.com) is an exploration company progressing critical minerals and precious metals projects in Arizona and Nevada. The Golconda Project is located in Northwest Arizona, a well-established mining jurisdiction with a long history of base and precious metals production. In Nevada, the company's White Caps Project is a historical gold mine that was previously drilled by Freeport McMoRan between 1982 to 1984. Exploration has identified gold and antimony mineralization.

SOURCE G50 Corp Limited