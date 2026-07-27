G50 Corp Announces Final Results from 2026-2026 Drill Program Confirm Shallow Gold-Silver and Gallium Mineralization over 1.8km at Golconda Project in Arizona

PHOENIX, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G50 Corp. (ASX: G50; OTCQX: GFTYF) announced final results from its 2025-2026 drill program confirm shallow and strong gold-silver and gallium mineralization hosted within the district scale Tub Structural Zone of more than a strike length of 1.89km.

Significant results from four angled RC drillholes at the northwestern most target along the Tub Structure, the Golden Eagle, further expand and confirm the potential of G50's 100% owned Golconda Project. In addition, drill results also confirmed the widespread presence of gallium within the Tub Structural Zone. Specifics and additional details can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03114391-2A1685919&v=undefined.

"These results follow-up the high-grade gold and silver intercepts made by G50 in 2023 and 2025 and increase the company's knowledge of the depth extend of known mineralization below 180m," said Mark Wallace, Managing Director and CEO. He added that the completion of the drill program also provided new targets along the Tub Structural Zone, continuing to expand the known mineralization at Golconda.

"As a result of this successful drill program, we have increased the strike to 1.8km and Golconda is now a large target rich project ready for follow-up drilling," Wallace affirmed.

G50 (https://www.g50corp.com) is an exploration company progressing critical minerals and precious metals projects in Arizona and Nevada. The Golconda Project is located in Northwest Arizona, a well-established mining jurisdiction with a long history of base and precious metals production. In Nevada, the company's White Caps Project is a historical gold mine that was previously drilled by Freeport McMoRan between 1982 to 1984. Exploration has identified gold and antimony mineralization.

SOURCE G50 Corp Limited