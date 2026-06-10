GA Group Appoints Emily Friedman as Chief Talent Officer

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), a leading global advisory, valuation, investment banking, asset-based lending, and restructuring firm, majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., today announced the appointment of Emily Friedman as Chief Talent Officer. In this role, Emily will lead the organization's comprehensive talent strategy, leveraging her extensive background in building high-performing and engaging workplaces.

With a distinguished career spanning the asset management, professional services, technology, and non-profit sectors, Emily specializes in aligning human capital initiatives with business growth to drive sustained organizational impact. Throughout her career, she has acted as a catalyst for scaling companies, consistently fostering cultures defined by high engagement and transparent communication.

Drawing on her previous executive tenures at G2 Capital Advisors, Social Finance, Arrowstreet Capital, and Altman Vilandrie & Company, Emily Friedman focuses on metrics-driven hiring, senior leadership development, and robust succession planning. Her approach is designed to ensure the organization remains stable, innovative, and positioned for long-term success.

A unique differentiator in Emily's methodology is her background as an employment attorney. This legal foundation allows her to bridge the gap between human-centric culture building and rigorous HR compliance, ensuring that internal systems and practices are both effective and resilient. She brings deep expertise in DEIB strategy, organizational design, executive coaching, and global labor law.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Emily to the team," said CEO Dan Shribman. "Her rare combination of deep HR expertise and legal acumen is exactly what we need as we continue to scale. Her track record of building high-growth cultures speaks for itself, and I am confident that her strategic vision will be instrumental in helping us attract, develop, and retain the best talent in our industry."

Emily's leadership philosophy centers on the conviction that strategic HR is the primary driver of institutional success and she is passionate about equipping leadership with the tools necessary to navigate organizational change, resolve conflict, and create sustainable career development paths.

Emily holds a J.D. from Georgetown Law and a B.A. from Tufts University.

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

SOURCE Great American Holdings, LLC