GA Group Acquires Family Law Litigation Support Practice Trampe Settles, Expanding Financial Advisory Services Platform

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), a provider of financial advisory, valuation, asset disposition, and investment banking services and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), today announced the acquisition of Trampe Settles, a Dallas-based family law litigation support firm. Trampe Settles is focused on providing expert witness services in disputes involving the valuation of closely held businesses, private equity interests, and other complex financial assets in the context of marital dissolution. The firm also provides asset tracing and forensic accounting services to assist in the division of assets.

The acquisition brings a four-person team led by Brian Trampe, a litigation support and valuation professional with 18 years of experience in business valuation, forensic accounting, due diligence, and audit services. His work focuses on Texas family law matters, including more than 200 cases across the DFW Metroplex involving complex tracing, characterization, and valuation analyses. Brian has also served as an expert witness in multiple Texas counties, advising clients and counsel throughout the litigation process. Prior to co-founding Trampe Settles, he led the Family Law Forensics, Litigation and Valuation Services Group at AltaView Advisors and held senior roles at Weaver and other firms.

The addition strengthens GA Group's litigation support capabilities under Curt Germany, Senior Managing Director and Financial Advisory Services (FAS) National Practice Leader, who joined earlier this year to build and scale key specialty practices, including valuation, transaction advisory (quality of earnings- QoE), fairness and solvency opinions, CFO advisory, and litigation support.

"Bringing Brian and his team onto the GA platform is a key part of our strategy to build a full service, full lifecycle financial advisory services practice," said Curt Germany, Senior Managing Director and FAS National Practice Leader. "Family law matters often require a combination of technical expertise, responsiveness, and judgment under tight timelines, and Brian has built an impressive practice and reputation in this highly nuanced area. He combines deep technical expertise with real courtroom experience, and that shows in how he supports his clients and their counsel. I'm excited to welcome Brian and his team to GA Group and to continue building a best-in-class offering together."

"Joining GA Group marks an exciting next chapter for our practice," said Brian Trampe, owner of Trampe Settles, LLC. "We've built our reputation on delivering clear, defensible analysis in highly complex family law matters. Partnering with GA strengthens that foundation with deeper resources, enhanced technical capabilities, and a national platform. Just as importantly, access to the full breadth of GA's capabilities expands the insight and support we can bring to every engagement, allowing us to serve our clients and their counsel with even greater depth, responsiveness, and rigor."

The Trampe Settles team will be a key part of GA Group's expanding litigation support offering, as the firm continues to invest in talent and capabilities across key markets. The transaction reflects GA Group's commitment to building a client-focused FAS platform that combines specialized expertise with the scale to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes.

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating over 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

SOURCE Great American Holdings, LLC