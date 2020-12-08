Gaby Natale Becomes First Latina Author Signed by HarperCollins Leadership

By partnering with HarperCollins Leadership, Natale is the first Hispanic author to join an impressive roster of bestselling names including John C. Maxwell and Rachel Hollis, among others.

"Gaby Natale has been a trailblazer throughout her career and she is the kind of leader and motivator that we love to showcase at HarperCollins Leadership," said Jeff James, vice president and publisher. "Readers from all walks of life will benefit from her wisdom and example on how to define and achieve their purpose."

Why is it that some people who seem to have it all never reach their full potential while others born into adversity achieve every goal they set? That is the question that originates The Virtuous Circle.

The book not only gleans the road-to-success stories of newsmakers across the globe but also Natale's improbable path from unemployment in her native Argentina to becoming a 3-time Emmy award winning media personality and entrepreneur in the United States.

"We have a responsibility to push boundaries. That is why I have been so intentional in being the narrator of my own audiobook. I want every little girl out there to know that leaders can come in every color, size, age, nationality… and accent. Diversity is beautiful!", explains Natale who will pioneer by becoming one of the few foreign-born authors to narrate their book in English.

Based on a decade of interviews with pioneers and leaders from different disciplines, such as wellbeing guru Deepak Chopra, bestselling author Isabel Allende, and rock legend Carlos Santana, Gaby breaks down their stories to discover how they channeled their inner strengths to best work for them. And she uncovers the secrets of an overlooked but powerful ability that can be learned: the capacity to see ourselves not only as who we are, in our particular circumstances, but also as who we can become.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale is a triple Daytime EMMY® winner, TV personality, bestselling author and motivational speaker. She is the executive producer and host of the nationally-syndicated TV show SuperLatina on PBS' Vme network.

One of the most prestigious media personalities in Spanish-language television, Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her TV show but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

In 2019 Gaby launched WelcomeAllBeauty.com , the first hair extensions line dedicated to women's productivity offering DIY camera-ready hair styles that can be done in less than 5 minutes.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale has keynoted conferences from the United Nations to tech shows and trade gatherings across the US and Latin America. Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas. Originally from Argentina, Natale holds triple citizenship from the United States, Argentina and Italy and has lived in London (UK), Mexico, Washington DC and Buenos Aires.

