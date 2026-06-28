GAC AION UT Officially Launches in Poland, Accelerating European Expansion

POZNAN, Poland, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2026, the Poznań Motor Show, the largest and most influential automotive event in Poland, was held at the Poznań International Fair. GAC brought multiple models to the exhibition, among which AION UT made its Polish debut on the media day, April 23, and was officially launched in Poland, making the country the first European market for the model. This milestone followed closely after the pan-European launch in Milan on April 13, marking a smooth transition from regional launch to market launch for AION UT, and laying an important foundation for GAC's development in Europe.

AION UT was officially unveiled during a key exclusive slot on media day, efficiently conveying its product value to global media, industry leaders and VIP guests. With its youthful design and cutting-edge technological features, AION UT attracted extensive attention as soon as it appeared, becoming an iconic model for GAC's expansion in the Polish and European markets. The booth continued to attract strong visitor traffic, with many visitors actively experiencing the model, fully demonstrating its market appeal and competitiveness.

Following the pan-European launch in Milan, AION UT took the lead in landing in Poland, indicating that GAC's European business is moving from the product release stage to localized operation and market validation. In the future, GAC will continue to join hands with local partners to accelerate product introduction and channel construction, steadily expand the Polish market, and provide local consumers with more diversified, intelligent and demand-oriented travel options.

SOURCE GAC