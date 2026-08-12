GACC™ Closes $34 Million Credit Facility for Flexible Packaging Manufacturer

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Capital Corporation ("GACC™"), a subsidiary of Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group") and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), today announced the successful closing of a $34 million credit facility for a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexible packaging products.

The GACC facility, combined with a $70 million revolving line of credit provided by CIT Northbridge, was used to refinance existing bank debt and provide additional liquidity to support the company's continued growth.

"This transaction demonstrates GACC's ability to deliver flexible, tailored capital solutions for businesses with complex financing needs," said Eran Cohen, President and Chief Investment Officer of GACC. "We are pleased to provide the additional liquidity and financial flexibility that will support this company's next phase of growth."

About GACC™

Great American Capital Corporation, LLC, d/b/a GACC, is an asset-based lending platform designed to provide flexible capital solutions to mid-market companies with strong underlying collateral value. Leveraging GA Group's deep understanding of asset values and extensive network, coupled with collaboration with Oaktree, GACC serves as a reliable and creative capital solutions partner.

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

SOURCE Great American Holdings, LLC