Gainline Capital Partners Portfolio Company M&M International Acquires KC Tech, Expanding Medical-Grade Tubing Capabilities

Transaction is part of M&M's multi-year organic growth and acquisition strategy

STAMFORD, Conn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainline Capital Partners ("Gainline") announced today that its portfolio company M&M International ("M&M"), a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered stainless-steel tubing primarily servicing the medical device market, has acquired KC Tech, a strategic partner and fellow manufacturer that also focuses on the medical device market.

The acquisition will significantly expand M&M's manufacturing capabilities and broaden its product portfolio by adding KC Tech's complementary line of larger diameter tubing. "This acquisition will increase our ability to provide high-quality, specialized solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs," said Jeff Robertson, M&M's CEO. "Having worked with the KC Tech team for over a decade, we are confident not only in the quality of their manufacturing processes, but also in the talent of their management and employees, who will become part of M&M."

"KC Tech has been a family business for over twenty years, and joining M&M marks an exciting new chapter for all of us," said Terry Park, CEO of KC Tech. "We share a commitment to innovation and customer service, and together we'll deliver even greater value to the medical device supply chain."

Founded 33 years ago, M&M is a leading producer of 304, 316-grade and 17-7 stainless steel small-diameter tubing for medical devices and other high-precision applications. Gainline acquired the company in July 2024 and hired an experienced U.S.-based management team to accelerate its next phase of growth. "Our plan from the outset was to drive both organic growth and pursue strategic add-ons to scale the business," said Rob Dellinger, Partner at Gainline. "The acquisition of KC Tech is an exciting next step in M&M's growth."

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in U.S.-based middle-market companies. The firm invests in established, growth-oriented companies prioritizing first institutional capital partnership opportunities, helping execute management teams' vision, driving sustainable growth, and creating long-term value. For more information, visit www.gainlinecapital.com.

About M&M International

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Edison, NJ, M&M International operates manufacturing facilities in South Korea, serving a global customer base. The company supplies precision small-diameter metal alloy tubing for demanding medical and high-tech applications — delivering best-in-class quality, value, and service. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://mmtubing.com.

SOURCE Gainline Capital Partners