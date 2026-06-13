Gala Night of the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival Held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gala Night of the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) was held in Shanghai today, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences from around the world in celebration of cinema.

Running through June 20, this year's festival will present more than 420 films across over 1,600 screenings in Shanghai and cities throughout the Yangtze River Delta. As one of only 17 film festivals worldwide to hold official A-list classification from FIAPF, SIFF continues to serve as a major platform for international cinematic exchange.

The winners of the Golden Goblet Awards will be announced at the Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony of the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival on June 20.

A Night of Cinema Along the Huangpu River

The Gala Night transformed Shanghai into a vibrant stage for global cinema, welcoming filmmakers, actors and industry professionals from around the world. Golden Goblet Awards jurors, nominated filmmakers and representatives of major Chinese and international productions gathered on the red carpet, showcasing the festival's growing international profile and influence.

One of the evening's most significant moments was the presentation of the festival's honorary awards. Renowned actress and cultural ambassador Lisa Lu received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou was honored with the Outstanding Contribution to Chinese Cinema Award, recognizing their exceptional achievements and enduring contributions to the development of cinema.

The celebration once again highlighted Shanghai's unique role as a city where cinema, culture and international exchange converge.

Opening Film Afterpiece Makes World Premiere

This year's opening film, Afterpiece, made its world premiere as one of the festival's most anticipated events. Directed by Keane T.K. Wong and produced by Derek Yee, the film stars Stephen Fung, Chrissie Chau, Myolie Wu and Angela Yuen. The story follows a once-celebrated theatre director seeking creative redemption while navigating the increasingly blurred boundaries between performance and reality.

Developed under a Hong Kong film mentorship initiative pairing established filmmakers with emerging directors, Afterpiece reflects the continued transmission of creative talent across generations in Hong Kong cinema.

Members of the cast and creative team attended the Gala Night and participated in audience activities following the premiere screening.

International Jury Reflects Global Vision

Members of the Golden Goblet Awards jury met with the media in Shanghai ahead of this year's festival activities, representing filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world.

The seven-member Main Competition jury is chaired by acclaimed actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai and includes Chinese director Guan Hu, actress Xin Zhilei, Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha, Kyrgyz director Aktan Arym Kubat, Georgian filmmaker Déa Kulumbegashvili and Mexican director Fernanda Valadez.

"It is a great honor to serve as jury president of the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival. Cinema is the art of dreaming, and Shanghai is the very vessel on which the Chinese film dream set sail. I hold a few more tickets for this voyage—would you like to join me?" said Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

The jury's diverse composition reflects SIFF's longstanding commitment to fostering dialogue among filmmakers from different cultures and creative traditions.

A Truly Global Stage for Cinema

This year, SIFF received approximately 4,100 submissions from 125 countries and regions, setting a new record in the festival's history. Among nearly 3,000 eligible entries, 82 percent are world or international premieres, underscoring the festival's growing global influence and appeal.

Audience enthusiasm remained strong, with online ticket sales launching on June 5 and 250,000 tickets sold within the first 15 minutes.

Beyond screenings, SIFF continues to promote international collaboration through initiatives including SIFF PROJECT, the International Film & TV Market, industry forums and masterclasses. The Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance, initiated by SIFF, now includes 57 member institutions from 50 countries, further strengthening cooperation among film communities worldwide.

Chen Guo, Managing Director of Shanghai International Film & TV Events Center, said: "Our goal is to use the festival platform to help films transcend geographic, linguistic and cultural boundaries, encouraging deeper cultural dialogue and creative exchange among filmmakers and audiences from different parts of the world."

The International Film & TV Market will be held during the festival period, bringing together exhibitors, industry organizations and professionals from around the world to explore new opportunities in content creation, technological innovation and international cooperation.

For more information and the full festival schedule, please visit the official SIFF website at https://www.siff.com/english/

SOURCE SIFF