Golden Goblet Awards Winners Unveiled at the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony of the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) was held at the Shanghai Grand Theatre tonight, bringing together filmmakers, jury members and industry professionals from around the world. As award winners took the stage and audiences responded with warm applause, the ceremony brought this year's ten-day celebration of cinema to a memorable climax. The festival's highest honors were presented across five competition sections: Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary, Animation and Short Film.

The winners are as follows:

Best Feature Film:

ATLANTIC RHAPSODY (China), directed by ZHONG Kaifeng

Jury Grand Prix:

ILUMINADA (Belgium), directed by Nicolás Rincón Gille

Best Director:

Yassine El Idrissi for HALIMA (Morocco)

Best Actor:

ZHANG Songwen in SECRET IN THE BOX (Chinese Mainland/Hong Kong China), directed by Frankie Tam Kwong Yuen

Best Actress:

Khadija Amari in HALIMA (Morocco), directed by Yassine El Idrissi

Best Screenplay:

Reis Çelik for NIGHT OF BLINDNESS (Turkey/Germany), directed by Reis Çelik

Best Cinematography:

HAO Jiayue for ATLANTIC RHAPSODY (China), directed by ZHONG Kaifeng

Outstanding Artistic Achievement:

THE MISERABLE MOTHER (Germany/France), directed by Susanne Heinrich

Asian New Talent Best Film:

HER FIRST TASTE (China), directed by GONG Yiwen

Asian New Talent Best Director:

Sompot Chidgasornpongse for 9 TEMPLES TO HEAVEN (Thailand)

Asian New Talent Best Actor:

Sompop Songkampol in 9 TEMPLES TO HEAVEN (Thailand), directed by Sompot Chidgasornpongse

Asian New Talent Best Actress:

MA Fufu in HER FIRST TASTE (China), directed by GONG Yiwen

Asian New Talent Best Screenplay:

Ridham Janve for HUNTER'S MOON (India/Germany), directed by Ridham Janve

Asian New Talent Best Cinematography:

Samiul Karim Shuptak for THE BLIND GIRL AND AN ELEPHANT (Bangladesh/Germany), directed by Ishtiyak Ahmad Zihad

Best Documentary Film:

NOTES UNHEARD (China), directed by GU Jun

Best Animation Film:

LUCY LOST (France), directed by Olivier Clert

Best Live Action Short Film:

SITTING BIRD (Canada), directed by Athena Han

Best Animated Short Film:

IF ONLY (Belgium), directed by Ada Güvenir

The jury praised the selected works for their artistic originality, cultural diversity and commitment to cinematic storytelling. The awards once again highlighted SIFF's role in showcasing both established filmmakers and emerging voices from around the world.

Acclaimed actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai also headlined a highly anticipated masterclass at SIFF 2026, where the auditorium was filled to capacity as film professionals, students and movie lovers gathered to hear him reflect on his decades-long career in cinema. "You have to watch closely to catch my tiny details and body language—sometimes it's only a slight movement of my fingers," Leung said, adding that such nuances are best appreciated on the big screen.

The 28th edition received approximately 4,100 submissions from 125 countries and regions, setting a new record for SIFF. Among the roughly 3,000 eligible entries, 82% were world or international premieres, reflecting the festival's growing appeal as a launch platform for filmmakers around the world.

Running from June 12 to 21, the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival has served as a platform for international cultural exchange through film screenings, industry events and talent development initiatives. The festival presented a diverse lineup of films from around the world, including numerous world, international and Asian premieres, alongside a wide range of industry activities, project pitching events and talent programs that supported creative exchange and professional development.

As the festival enters its final day on June 21, screenings, audience events and industry activities continue across Shanghai. The 28th Shanghai International Film Festival will officially conclude on June 21, bringing to a close ten days of cinematic celebration, industry exchange and cross-cultural dialogue.

SOURCE SIFF