Gallbladder Cancer Foundation and Citizen Health Expand Their Partnership to Put Ari to Work for Every Patient

Ari, Citizen Health's proactive AI teammate for patients and caregivers, takes on the daily work of managing an aggressive cancer so families can focus on what matters most.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gallbladder Cancer Foundation (GBCF) and Citizen Health today announced the expansion of their partnership to bring Ari, Citizen Health's AI teammate for patients and caregivers, to the gallbladder cancer community. Building on the organizations' work together over the past year and a half, this next chapter puts Ari directly in the hands of the patients and families GBCF serves.

Because gallbladder cancer is uncommon, the people facing it are too often left to figure things out on their own. The tools, guidance, and support that patients with more common cancers can take for granted are frequently missing here, and a fast-moving diagnosis gives families little time to build them from scratch. GBCF and Citizen Health believe that is exactly backward. A rare, aggressive cancer should come with more support, not less, and the patients living it deserve technology as capable as anything built for a common one.

"As a rare disease advocate and a foundation founder myself, I know what it is to face a hard diagnosis with no roadmap and to do all the work alone," said Nasha Fitter, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Citizen Health. "That is exactly why we built Ari: a teammate in your pocket that carries the work families have always had to carry by themselves. I am thrilled to bring it to the gallbladder cancer community, so no one faces this without someone in their corner."

A gallbladder cancer diagnosis rarely comes with a manual. Care gets split across surgeons, oncologists, and imaging centers. The pathology and molecular reports are dense with jargon, and decisions often have to be made fast. Ari helps a patient stay on top of all of it. It gathers records from every provider into one place the patient controls, turns complicated pathology and biomarker results into plain language, and keeps a running log of treatments and side effects that a patient can capture just by texting or talking. It readies the summaries a fast second opinion needs, drafts appeals when insurance says no, and flags clinical trials worth asking a doctor about. Most of this Ari does on its own, checking in by text when something needs a decision instead of waiting to be asked.

The point of all of it is simple: give patients and caregivers their time and attention back. Time not spent chasing records or sitting on hold, and attention that can go to treatment and to each other instead of to logistics. Ari is free for the gallbladder cancer community with opportunities to upgade to premium tiers and takes about five minutes to set up. A patient's information always stays theirs: Ari asks permission before it acts on their behalf, and nothing is shared without their say-so.

"Having helped my mother through her gallbladder cancer journey, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact an advocate can make. Unfortunately, far too many patients and caregivers are left to figure things out on their own," said Sanjeev Kumar, Founder and CEO of the Gallbladder Cancer Foundation. "By bringing Ari to every gallbladder cancer family, we are ensuring no one has to navigate this daunting journey alone. It empowers our community to have more informed discussions with their care teams and focus on what truly matters: treatment, healing, and family."

Getting started

Ari is available to the gallbladder cancer community now. Patients and caregivers can learn more and get started at https://www.citizen.health/join/gbcf.

About the Gallbladder Cancer Foundation

Founded in 2024 by Sanjeev Kumar, the Gallbladder Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to finding cures and improving the quality of life for those affected by gallbladder cancer. The Foundation provides vital resources and support to patients and caregivers while raising funds for research into more efficacious treatments for this rare and aggressive disease. Learn more at gallbladdercancer.org.

About Citizen Health

Citizen Health is building the future of healthcare, starting with rare disease. By combining AI, community, and longitudinal health data, Citizen Health empowers patients to take control of their care and contribute to regulatory-grade data that can accelerate treatments. Its AI teammate, Ari, helps patients and caregivers interpret medical records, track symptoms, learn from peers, manage appointments, and connect to the next best step in their health journey. Citizen Health is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Learn more at citizen.health.

Media Contacts

Citizen Health: Kate Haldeman | [email protected] |

Gallbladder Cancer Foundation: Sanjeev Kumar | [email protected] |

SOURCE Gallbladder Cancer Foundation