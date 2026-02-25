Gallbladder Cancer Foundation Partners with Citizen Health to Launch AI Advocate Platform for Gallbladder Cancer Patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gallbladder Cancer Foundation (GBCF), a non-profit dedicated to providing resources to patients & caregivers and funding research for one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, today announced a strategic partnership with Citizen Health to launch the AI Advocate for Gallbladder Cancer. This innovative platform is designed to relieve the "medical detective" burden on patients and families by centralizing health records and providing instant, AI-driven insights into complex medical histories.

A preview of the Gallbladder Cancer AI Advocate, a secure, personalized platform helping patients easily navigate their medical data, explore treatment options, and prepare for doctor visits.

Gallbladder cancer is a rare cancer often diagnosed at advanced stages, requiring patients to navigate a labyrinth of specialists, clinical trials, and insurance hurdles. The AI Advocate platform streamlines this journey by gathering medical records from every provider a patient has visited and making that data searchable via a specialized AI tool built for rare and complex diseases.

"When my mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 gallbladder cancer, I saw firsthand how challenging it is to manage treatment while fighting such an aggressive disease," said Sanjeev Kumar, Founder and CEO of the Gallbladder Cancer Foundation. "Our mission has always been to put patients first. By partnering with Citizen Health, we are giving our community a revolutionary tool that transforms thousands of pages of medical jargon into actionable answers, allowing patients to focus on what matters most: their health and their families. We are delighted to announce the launch of this initiative during Rare Disease Week."

Through the AI Advocate platform, GBCF members can now:

Centralize Care: Automatically gather and organize medical records, test results, and imaging from multiple health systems into one secure portal.

Automatically gather and organize medical records, test results, and imaging from multiple health systems into one secure portal. Get Instant Answers: Ask the AI specific questions such as, " How has my CA 19-9 tumor marker trended over the last six months? Please provide a summary of the dates and values ?" or " Based on my most recent scans and lab results, what are three specific questions I should ask my oncologist during my next visit? "

Ask the AI specific questions such as, or Decode Medical Jargon: Receive plain-language explanations of complex pathology reports and biomarker data to better understand treatment options.

Receive plain-language explanations of complex pathology reports and biomarker data to better understand treatment options. Simplify Advocacy: Use AI-generated summaries to prepare for specialist appointments, appeal insurance denials, and share organized data with clinical trial coordinators.

Use AI-generated summaries to prepare for specialist appointments, appeal insurance denials, and share organized data with clinical trial coordinators. Drive Community Insights: Participation provides immediate value to patients while supporting the broader gallbladder cancer community through shared insights and collective knowledge.

Participation provides immediate value to patients while supporting the broader gallbladder cancer community through shared insights and collective knowledge. Participation is free and it takes only a few minutes to sign up for you or your loved one. Citizen Health is also now available on mobile for iPhone users in the US.

"We are honored to support the Gallbladder Cancer Foundation in their mission to provide better resources for this underserved community," said Farid Vij, Co-founder and CEO at Citizen Health. "The AI Advocate was built by families who understand the stress of managing a rare condition. By putting the power of their own data back into the hands of gallbladder cancer patients, we are helping them move forward with confidence and clarity."

The AI Advocate for Gallbladder Cancer is available starting today. Patients and caregivers can sign up and begin centralizing their records by visiting: https://www.citizen.health/ai-advocate/gbcf.

About the Gallbladder Cancer Foundation: Founded in 2024 by Sanjeev Kumar, the Gallbladder Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to finding cures and improving the quality of life for those affected by gallbladder cancer. The foundation provides vital resources and support to patients and caregivers while raising funds for research into more efficacious treatments for this rare and aggressive disease. For more information, visit gallbladdercancer.org .

About Citizen Health: Citizen Health is a patient-led technology company dedicated to

empowering individuals with rare and complex chronic conditions. By leveraging advanced AI and a patient-centric data platform, Citizen Health helps families manage their medical journeys, access personalized insights, and easily contribute to research. To learn more, visit

citizenhealth.com

