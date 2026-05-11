Gallery KBNY Launches Pre-Purchase Renovation Assessment Service for Manhattan Apartment Buyers

New advisory service provides objective guidance on renovation feasibility, timelines, costs, and building constraints before buyers commit to a purchase

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallery KBNY, a Manhattan-based design-build renovation firm specializing in apartment and townhouse renovations, today announced the launch of its new Pre-Purchase Renovation Assessment service for prospective apartment buyers throughout Manhattan.

The new service was developed to help buyers evaluate renovation feasibility, construction timelines, projected costs, and building-related constraints before purchasing apartments that require renovation.

As more Manhattan buyers pursue estate-condition and outdated apartments with plans to renovate, many enter contracts without a clear understanding of the scope, cost, approval requirements, or hidden complexities associated with renovating in New York City's highly regulated residential buildings.

Gallery KBNY's Pre-Purchase Renovation Assessment provides buyers with an objective, professional resource during the acquisition process, allowing them to make more informed purchasing decisions before closing.

"Our goal is to give buyers clarity before they make one of the largest financial decisions of their lives," said Avi Zikry, Managing Partner of Gallery KBNY. "In Manhattan, renovation complexity is driven by far more than finishes and square footage. Buyers need to understand building rules, infrastructure limitations, approval timelines, concealed conditions, and feasibility constraints before they commit to a purchase. This service helps provide that clarity."

Unlike traditional inspections that primarily assess habitability and existing conditions, the Gallery KBNY assessment process focuses specifically on renovation viability and project planning considerations.

The assessment includes:

Renovation feasibility analysis

Review of alteration agreements and building renovation policies

Infrastructure evaluation, including plumbing, electrical, and HVAC limitations

Design feasibility guidance for layout modifications and system upgrades

Realistic renovation budget ranges based on project scope

Construction and approval timeline projections

Identification of potential concealed-condition risks

Written summary reports delivered following the walkthrough

The service was created specifically for buyers navigating Manhattan's complex co-op and condominium renovation environment, where building regulations, Department of Buildings requirements, and infrastructure limitations can significantly impact both renovation cost and timeline.

Gallery KBNY notes that many buyers underestimate the total renovation process by focusing primarily on construction duration while overlooking pre-construction phases such as design development, board approvals, DOB filings, and building engineering review.

"Many buyers assume renovation costs are driven primarily by finishes," added Zikry. "In reality, the biggest variables often involve infrastructure, building restrictions, and feasibility limitations that are not immediately visible during a showing. Identifying those issues early can dramatically change the economics and practicality of a purchase."

The company stated that the service is intended to function as an independent planning and advisory resource for prospective buyers evaluating potential renovation projects in Manhattan.

Gallery KBNY currently conducts renovation assessments for co-ops, condos, lofts, townhouses, and brownstones throughout Manhattan and Northern Brooklyn, including the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Tribeca, Soho, West Village, Carnegie Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Williamsburg, Cobble Hill, and Park Slope.

Prospective buyers, real estate professionals, and property investors can learn more about the company's Manhattan apartment renovation assessment service online.

About Gallery KBNY

Gallery KBNY is a New York City based design-build renovation firm specializing in apartment, co-op, condo, loft, townhouse, and brownstone renovations throughout Manhattan and Northern Brooklyn. The company provides integrated architecture, interior design, permitting, project management, and construction services under one roof. Gallery KBNY has been featured in Forbes, Architectural Digest, The New York Times, and other national publications.

Media Contact

Gallery KBNY

Website: www.gallerykbny.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (718) 690-3840

SOURCE Gallery KBNY