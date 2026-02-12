Gallery KBNY Featured in The New York Times on Renovation, Relationships, and Modern Home Life

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallery KBNY is a New York City–based design-build firm specializing in co-op, condo, and pre-war apartment renovations across Manhattan and Brooklyn. The firm was recently featured in an article published by The New York Times examining the relationship dynamics that often emerge during major home renovations.

The article, published on February 10, 2026, explores how renovation decisions can impact communication, expectations, and long-term satisfaction for homeowners. Gallery KBNY contributed industry insight on the importance of thoughtful planning, clear alignment, and structured renovation processes when navigating complex residential projects.

"Being included in The Times is something we're really proud of," said Alex Ushyarov, Director of Business Development at Gallery KBNY. "Renovations are deeply personal, and thoughtful planning and management play a huge role in the overall experience. Our team is excited to be part of a conversation that brings that perspective to a wider audience."

The full article, " Renovation Relationship Advice — How Couples Navigate Home Projects ," brings together professional viewpoints from across the industry to offer practical guidance for homeowners undertaking significant renovations.

About Gallery KBNY

Gallery KBNY is a New York City–based design-build firm specializing in co-op, condo, and pre-war apartment renovations across Manhattan and Brooklyn. The firm provides an integrated, start-to-finish approach to residential renovation, guiding clients through design, planning, and construction with a focus on clarity, coordination, and execution.

