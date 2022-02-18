Game Feed Market size to grow by USD 11.26 billion | Technavio

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The game feed market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alltech Inc.

ALZU Feeds

Associated British Foods Plc

Cargill Inc.

Devenish Nutrition Ltd.

ForFarmers NV

Heygates Ltd.

Jupe Mills

Land O Lakes Inc.

WESenterprises Pty. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the game feed market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 42% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The increasing popularity of animal sports in the region and the strong market presence of leading vendors will drive the game feed market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The game feed market share growth by the protein segment will be significant during the forecast period. Commercially prepared game feed includes high-quality protein sources, such as soybean and alfalfa meal, which promote muscle tone and a strong topline. Moreover, due to the availability of a wide range of protein-rich game feeds, this market segment will continue to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The game feed market growth is supported by factors such as the growing popularity of animal sports. In the UAE, some of the popular animal sports include camel racing and equestrian sports such as horse racing, among others. The increasing popularity of horse racing events, along with other animal sports, will lead to increased demand for the game feed.

The game feed market growth will be challenged by the increased concern for animal rights and protection. Many countries across the world are banning animal sporting events. Moreover, animal rights organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Humane Society International are working on improving animal welfare and spreading awareness about animals used in the sport and entertainment industry.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist game feed market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the game feed market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the game feed market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of game feed market vendors

Game Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Spain, China, Russian Federation, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alltech Inc., ALZU Feeds, Associated British Foods Plc, Cargill Inc., Devenish Nutrition Ltd., ForFarmers NV, Heygates Ltd., Jupe Mills, Land O Lakes Inc., and WESenterprises Pty. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

