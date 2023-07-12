Gaming Chair Market to grow by USD 212.95 million from 2022 to 2027 | APAC is expected to share 38% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming chair market size is set to grow by USD 212.95 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. APAC is projected to contribute 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Most of the innovation in gaming technologies is done in Japan. Most of the major hardware manufacturers are based in Japan, including Sony and Nintendo. Gaming chair makers like to match the new gaming machines launched by many of the major gaming equipment manufacturers. The region's large gaming community has had a significant impact on the market during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Gaming Chairs Market- Vendor Landscape

The gaming chair market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances and the price of the products.

Gaming Chair Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver & Significant Challenge

The health-related benefits of using gaming chairs are the key factor driving the gaming chair market growth. Owing to poor posture, playing games on computers or TVs for a long time can have an adverse effect on players' health. These gamers favor developing medical issues, such as carpal tunnel syndrome. By using the correct gaming chair, they could avoid such medical problems. Moreover, gaming chairs are built with adjustable lumbar support and built, with the right type of materials, can help gamers prevent back injuries and torque-related back or wrist injuries. These factors will positively impact the growth of the global gaming chair market during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of mobile games is a major challenge to the gaming chair market growth. In recent years, the spread of multimedia and smart devices has been rising. The increasing popularity of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has raised the demand for mobile games. Smartphones make up more than three-quarters of his sales in the mobile gaming market. As many gaming industries begin to develop applications, mobile games are becoming an important part of the gaming industry. Furthermore, the availability of mobile gaming apps has made it possible for users to play games from anywhere and at any time without requiring additional controllers. Hence, the rise in the adoption of mobile gaming will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend

The emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs is the key trend driving the growth of the market. Sitting in a traditional chair can cause pain in your back muscles and fingers. Ergonomic gaming chairs allow gamers to relax and rest of postural muscles when recovering from long hours of gaming. In addition, ergonomic chairs are made to help the player achieve a better posture and increase efficiency. Therefore, the emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs will boost the gaming chair market during the forecast period.

Gaming Chairs Market - Company Profiles

The gaming chair market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Ace Casual Furniture, Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc., AKRacing America Inc., AndaSeat, Arozzi North America, BRAZEN GAMING CHAIRS, Caseking GmbH, Clutch Chairz USA Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Impakt SA, LF Gaming, NOBLECHAIRS, Playseat BV, Raidmax, Roto VR Ltd., Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, and Vertagear Inc.

Gaming Chairs Market - Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Gaming Chairs Market - Market Segmentation

The gaming chair market report extensively covers market segmentation by price (mid-range, low-range, and high-range), type (table, hybrid, and platform), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

The market share growth by the mid-range segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment is the most popular segment across the globe. Mid-range gaming chairs come with decent armrests to ease shoulder and arm pain. Due to their slightly higher price, they are equipped with decent-quality audio systems and sizable subwoofers. The average selling price (ASP) of mid-priced gaming chairs is approximately USD 150 . Chairs in this section seem to be the same as office chairs.

The chair market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,196.62 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (regular-use chairs, office chairs, massage chairs, gaming chairs, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions are notably driving the market growth.

The luxury massage chair market share is expected to increase by USD 242.01 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the luxury massage chair market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions is one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the luxury massage chair market size.

Gaming Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 212.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ace Casual Furniture, Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc., AKRacing America Inc., AndaSeat, Arozzi North America, BRAZEN GAMING CHAIRS, Caseking GmbH, Clutch Chairz USA Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Impakt SA, LF Gaming, NOBLECHAIRS, Playseat BV, Raidmax, Roto VR Ltd., Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, and Vertagear Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

