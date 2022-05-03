Gaming Simulators Market: 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025

May 03, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Simulators Market value is set to grow by USD 10.04 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 17.92% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The gaming simulators integrated with VR headsets are notably driving the market growth.
Moreover, the market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential), type (racing, shooting, and flight), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
Increasing Integration of Gaming Simulators with VR Headsets to Drive the Market Growth
VR creates an immersive environment for the gamer and enhances the gaming experience. It allows gamers to be completely involved in the game without getting distracted. VR headsets can act as a substitute for expensive LED screens. With the growing penetration of VR headsets, consumers have become more aware of the functionality and usability of the headsets. Therefore, consumers will be more comfortable using VR headsets for gaming. The gaming market is among the fastest-growing markets in terms of technology adoption and is the highest adopter of VR.
Gaming Simulators Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End User
- Commercial
- Residential
The gaming simulators market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial users segment uses simulators as a capital investment. As the product is not affordable for the majority of the population, only interested people can experience simulation at commercial places. The market is growing as an increasing number of consumers are finding value in the product.
- Type
- Racing
- Shooting
- Flight
- Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for gaming simulators in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America. The high average disposable income and the growing investments and business strategies by gaming vendors will facilitate the gaming simulators market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Our Gaming Simulators Market Report Covers the Following Areas:
Gaming Simulators Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 3D perception AS
- BLUEHALO
- CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd
- Cruden
- CXC Simulations
- D-BOX Technologies Inc.
- GTR Simulators
- Guillemot Corp. SA
- Lean Games Ltd.
- Sony Group Corp.
The gaming simulators market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as monetizing their innovations to compete in the market.
Gaming Simulators Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming simulators market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gaming simulators market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gaming simulators market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming simulators market vendors
|
Gaming Simulators Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.92%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 10.04 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.29
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3D perception AS, BLUEHALO, CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd, Cruden, CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., GTR Simulators, Guillemot Corp. SA, Lean Games Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Racing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Shooting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D perception AS
- BLUEHALO
- CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd
- Cruden
- CXC Simulations
- D-BOX Technologies Inc.
- GTR Simulators
- Guillemot Corp. SA
- Lean Games Ltd.
- Sony Group Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
