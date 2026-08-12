Gaotu Techedu to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 27, 2026

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) ("Gaotu" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven education company in China focused on enabling lifelong learning through AI-powered solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2026 ended June 30, 2026, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Gaotu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 27, 2026 (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +1-412-317-6061 United States: +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 852-58081995 Mainland China: 400-120-6115 Passcode: 8246246

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 3, 2026. The dial-in details are as follows:

International: +1-412-317-0088 United States: +1-855-669-9658 Passcode: 4110808

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.gaotu.cn/home.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Gaotu is a leading technology-driven education company in China focused on enabling lifelong learning through AI-powered solutions that cultivate interest and drive continuous growth. The Company provides AI-powered, product-led learning solutions for learners from pre-school to adulthood. By combining rare, high-caliber teaching resources with AI-enhanced tools and content, Gaotu creates engaging and effective learning experiences delivered through both online and offline channels. AI and data analytics permeate throughout the Company's operations to adapt content and teaching methods to individual learner needs, enhance efficiency and drive sustained learning progress.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 212 481-2050

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 10 6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.