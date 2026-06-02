Gaotu Techedu Announces First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) ("Gaotu" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven education company in China focused on enabling lifelong learning through AI-powered solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights [1]

Net revenues were RMB1,689.5 million, increased by 13.2% from RMB1,493.0 million in the same period of 2025.

were RMB1,689.5 million, increased by 13.2% from RMB1,493.0 million in the same period of 2025. Gross billings [2] were RMB996.3 million, increased by 12.1% from RMB888.7 million in the same period of 2025.

were RMB996.3 million, increased by 12.1% from RMB888.7 million in the same period of 2025. Income from operations was RMB6.9 million, compared with income from operations of RMB34.8 million in the same period of 2025.

was RMB6.9 million, compared with income from operations of RMB34.8 million in the same period of 2025. Net income was RMB34.5 million, compared with net income of RMB124.0 million in the same period of 2025.

was RMB34.5 million, compared with net income of RMB124.0 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was RMB41.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB137.3 million in the same period of 2025.

was RMB41.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB137.3 million in the same period of 2025. Net operating cash outflow was RMB828.4 million, compared with net operating cash outflow of RMB477.2 million in the same period of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Key Financial and Operating Data

(In thousands of RMB, except for percentages)



For the three months ended March 31,

2025



2026



Pct. Change Net revenues

1,493,043





1,689,475



13.2 % Gross billings

888,725





996,262



12.1 % Income from operations

34,773





6,873



(80.2) % Net income

123,991





34,511



(72.2) % Non-GAAP net income

137,339





41,416



(69.8) % Net operating cash outflow

(477,236)





(828,358)



73.6 %





















[1] For a reconciliation of non-GAAP numbers, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude share-based compensation expenses. [2] Gross billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course offerings in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" elsewhere in this press release.

Larry Xiangdong Chen, the Company's founder, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Gaotu continued to drive profitable growth in the first quarter, while further strengthening its operational quality and long-term capabilities. Net revenues grew by 13.2% year over year to RMB1,689.5 million, with non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income reaching RMB13.8 million and RMB41.4 million, respectively. As AI becomes more deeply embedded across teaching, curriculum development, learning services and operations, we are accelerating the development of our 'Scale with AI' framework. This has enabled high-quality teaching services and educational products to be delivered more consistently and at greater scale, enhancing the user experience while unlocking organizational efficiency and operating leverage. Meanwhile, we remain committed to enhancing shareholder value, repurchasing approximately RMB704 million through our aggregated share repurchase programs as of June 1, 2026.

In education, long-term value is built on user trust—earned through sustained engagement and high-quality delivery—which over time translates into higher retention, stronger word-of-mouth, and compounding brand equity. Looking ahead, Gaotu will continue to integrate technological innovation with our educational mission to better support users throughout their growth journey while creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Bin Luo, COO of the Company, added, "During the quarter, we advanced our refined operations centered on user needs, product value, and service experience, achieving first-quarter profitability for the second consecutive year. R&D and G&A expenses as a percentage of net revenues declined by 0.7 percentage points year over year, reflecting continued improvements in management efficiency and organizational collaboration driven by AI capabilities. Deferred revenue totaled nearly RMB1.8 billion, up 24.1% year over year, providing clear visibility into revenue recognition in the coming quarters and supporting our full-year roadmap. We will continue to concentrate on product-market fit, service quality, and resource allocation, driving healthy and sustainable growth across each business segment according to its respective stage of development."

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2026

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased by 13.2% to RMB1,689.5 million from RMB1,493.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was mainly due to the continued year-over-year growth in gross billings as a result of our sufficient and effective response to the strong market demand. Furthermore, our high-quality educational products and learning services resulted in improved recognition of our product and service offerings.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 13.8% to RMB514.8 million from RMB452.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to expansion of instructors and tutors workforce, increased learning materials cost, higher rental cost, and increased depreciation and amortization cost.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 12.9% to RMB1,174.7 million from RMB1,040.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin decreased to 69.5% from 69.7% in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 12.7% to RMB1,175.1 million from RMB1,042.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit margin decreased to 69.6% from 69.8% in the same period of 2025.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 16.1% to RMB1,167.8 million from RMB1,005.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to a higher expenditure on marketing and branding activities, as well as the expansion of employees workforce.

Selling expenses increased to RMB844.1 million from RMB709.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses increased to RMB159.0 million from RMB150.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased to RMB164.7 million from RMB145.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Income from Operations

Income from operations was RMB6.9 million, compared with income from operations of RMB34.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB13.8 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of RMB48.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Interest Income and Realized Gains from Investments

Interest income and realized gains from investments, on aggregate, were RMB17.9 million, compared with a total of RMB17.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Other Income, net

Other income, net was RMB8.6 million, compared with other income, net of RMB71.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net Income

Net income was RMB34.5 million, compared with net income of RMB124.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB41.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB137.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Cash Flow

Net operating cash outflow in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB828.4 million.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both RMB0.14 in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were both RMB0.17 in the first quarter of 2026.

Share Outstanding

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 158,697,626 ordinary shares outstanding.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, Short-term and Long-term Investments

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term and long-term investments of RMB3,264.8 million in aggregate, compared with a total of RMB3,972.5 million as of December 31, 2025.

Share Repurchase

In November 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program ("2022 Share Repurchase Program"), under which the Company may repurchase up to US$30 million of its shares, effective until November 22, 2025. In November 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized modifications to the share repurchase program, increasing the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased from US$30 million to US$80 million, effective until November 22, 2025.

As of September 22, 2025, the Company's repurchase amount had reached US$80 million and the 2022 Share Repurchase Program was completed.

In May 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program ("2025 Share Repurchase Program"), under which the Company may repurchase up to an aggregate value of US$100 million of its shares during the three-year period beginning upon the completion of the Company's 2022 Share Repurchase Program.

As of June 1, 2026, the Company had cumulatively repurchased approximately 33.1 million ADSs for approximately US$97.9 million under aforesaid two share repurchase programs.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to be between RMB1,578 million and RMB1,598 million, representing an increase of 13.6% to 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. These estimates reflect the Company's current expectations, which are subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, June 2, 2026). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States: 1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong: 800-963-976

Mainland China: 400-120-6115

Passcode: 3745949

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 9, 2026. The dial-in details are:

International: 1-412-317-0088

United States: 1-855-669-9658

Passcode: 1174517

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.gaotu.cn/home .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Gaotu is a leading technology-driven education company in China focused on enabling lifelong learning through AI-powered solutions that cultivate interest and drive continuous growth. The Company provides AI-powered, product-led learning solutions for learners from pre-school to adulthood. By combining rare, high-caliber teaching resources with AI-enhanced tools and content, Gaotu creates engaging and effective learning experiences delivered through both online and offline channels. AI and data analytics permeate throughout the Company's operations to adapt content and teaching methods to individual learner needs, enhance efficiency and drive sustained learning progress.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses gross billings, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss), each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

The Company defines gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course offerings in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. The Company's management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because the Company generally bills its students for the entire course fee at the time of sale of its course offerings and recognizes revenue proportionally as the classes are delivered. For some courses, the Company continues to provide students with 12 months to 36 months access to the pre-recorded audio-video courses after the online live courses are delivered. The Company believes that gross billings provides valuable insight into the sales of its course packages and the performance of its business. As gross billings have material limitations as an analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and a significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to USD1.0000, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into USD at that rate on March 31, 2026, or at any other rate.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 212 481-2050

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 10 6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



As of December 31,



As of March 31,

2025



2026



2026

RMB



RMB



USD ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

596,195





654,247





94,846 Restricted cash

115,828





36,947





5,356 Short-term investments

2,708,788





2,072,265





300,415 Inventory, net

54,950





43,268





6,273 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

504,779





474,136





68,735 Total current assets

3,980,540





3,280,863





475,625















Non-current assets













Operating lease right-of-use assets

476,705





465,685





67,510 Property, equipment and software, net

1,009,132





1,083,610





157,090 Land use rights, net

78,105





77,631





11,254 Long-term investments

551,641





501,355





72,681 Rental deposit

49,199





46,033





6,673 Other non-current assets

54,364





52,343





7,588 TOTAL ASSETS

6,199,686





5,507,520





798,421















LIABILITIES





























Current liabilities













Short-term borrowings of the consolidated VIEs without recourse

to the Group

100,000





300,000





43,491 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued

expenses and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to the Group of RMB1,131,781 and

RMB984,869 as of December 31, 2025 and March 31,

2026, respectively)

1,537,477





1,371,068





198,762 Amounts due to related party of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to the Group

181,757





181,761





26,350 Deferred revenue, current portion (including current portion of

deferred revenue of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to the

Group of RMB2,288,255 and RMB1,626,993 as of December

31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively)

2,289,322





1,628,710





236,113 Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including current

portion of operating lease liabilities of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to the Group of RMB129,258 and RMB133,925

as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively)

136,709





142,162





20,609 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group of RMB171

and RMB30 as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026,

respectively)

222





79





11 Total current liabilities

4,245,487





3,623,780





525,336

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



As of December 31,



As of March 31,

2025



2026



2026

RMB



RMB



USD Non-current liabilities













Deferred revenue, non-current portion of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to the Group

276,620





163,983





23,773 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion (including

non-current portion of operating lease liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group of RMB309,940

and RMB294,486 as of December 31, 2025 and March 31,

2026, respectively)

316,703





301,078





43,647 Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group of RMB75,248

and RMB73,927 as of December 31, 2025 and March 31,

2026, respectively)

75,248





74,002





10,728 Long-term borrowings of the consolidated VIEs without recourse

to the Group

31,883





117,480





17,031 TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,945,941





4,280,323





620,515















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Ordinary shares

116





116





17 Treasury stock, at cost

(496,132)





(518,775)





(75,207) Additional paid-in capital

7,933,515





7,918,181





1,147,895 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(48,072)





(71,154)





(10,315) Statutory reserve

66,042





66,042





9,574 Accumulated deficit

(6,201,724)





(6,167,213)





(894,058) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,253,745





1,227,197





177,906















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

6,199,686





5,507,520





798,421

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended March 31,

2025



2026



2026

RMB



RMB



USD Net revenues

1,493,043





1,689,475





244,922 Cost of revenues

(452,461)





(514,815)





(74,633) Gross profit

1,040,582





1,174,660





170,289 Operating expenses:













Selling expenses

(709,421)





(844,111)





(122,370) Research and development expenses

(150,455)





(158,956)





(23,044) General and administrative expenses

(145,933)





(164,720)





(23,879) Total operating expenses

(1,005,809)





(1,167,787)





(169,293) Income from operations

34,773





6,873





996 Interest income

13,041





9,027





1,309 Realized gains from investments

4,038





8,903





1,291 Other income, net

71,580





8,635





1,252 Income before provision for income tax and share of results of equity investees

123,432





33,438





4,848 Income tax benefits

559





1,073





156 Net income

123,991





34,511





5,004 Net income attributable to Gaotu Techedu Inc.'s ordinary shareholders

123,991





34,511





5,004 Net income per ordinary share













Basic

0.74





0.22





0.03 Diluted

0.73





0.21





0.03 Net income per ADS













Basic

0.50





0.14





0.02 Diluted

0.49





0.14





0.02 Weighted average shares used in net income per share













Basic

166,745,668





159,160,553





159,160,553 Diluted

169,581,622





160,820,398





160,820,398





















Note: Three ADSs represent two ordinary shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended March 31,

2025



2026



2026

RMB



RMB



USD Net revenues

1,493,043





1,689,475





244,922 Less: other revenues(1)

14,824





23,846





3,457 Add: VAT and surcharges

93,376





134,561





19,507 Add: ending deferred revenue

1,444,967





1,792,693





259,886 Add: ending refund liability

86,025





95,134





13,792 Less: beginning deferred revenue

2,085,893





2,565,942





371,983 Less: beginning refund liability

127,969





125,813





18,239 Gross billings

888,725





996,262





144,428

Note (1): Include miscellaneous revenues generated from services other than courses.



For the three months ended March 31,

2025



2026



2026

RMB



RMB



USD Gross profit

1,040,582





1,174,660





170,289 Share-based compensation expenses(1) in cost of revenues

2,110





434





63 Non-GAAP gross profit

1,042,692





1,175,094





170,352















Income from operations

34,773





6,873





996 Share-based compensation expenses(1)

13,348





6,905





1,001 Non-GAAP income from operations

48,121





13,778





1,997















Net income

123,991





34,511





5,004 Share-based compensation expenses(1)

13,348





6,905





1,001 Non-GAAP net income

137,339





41,416





6,005

Note (1): The tax effects of share-based compensation expenses adjustments were nil.

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.