Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend

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Gap Inc.

May 12, 2026, 16:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced that its board of directors has authorized a second quarter fiscal year 2026 dividend of $0.175 per share, payable on or after July 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2026.

About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old NavyGapBanana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shirley Martin
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Gap Inc.

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