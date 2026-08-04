Gap Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results on August 27

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) will report its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results by press release on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to review its second quarter fiscal 2026 results on Thursday, August 27, 2026, beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at investors.gapinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shirley Martin

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

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SOURCE Gap Inc.