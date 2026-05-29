Gap Inc. Investigation Initiated: SueWallSt Investigates the Officers and Directors of Gap Inc. (GAP)

Gap Inc. reported 1% Q1 revenue growth to $3.5 billion, missing Wall Street estimates, while Old Navy comparable sales came in at just 1% versus the 3% analysts expected -- shares fell over 15% in a single session.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors who held Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) shares lost more than 15% of their investment on May 28-29, 2026, after the company reported Q1 FY2026 revenue of $3.5 billion -- up 1% year-over-year and below analyst expectations. Shareholders who lost money on GAP are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The Q1 results fell short across key segments. Old Navy, which represents roughly half of Gap's total revenue, delivered comparable sales growth of just 1% -- well below the 3% consensus estimate that matched last year's quarterly performance. Management acknowledged the shortfall on the May 28 earnings call, stating the company was "not starting out as strongly as we anticipated." Athleta's quarter was described by CEO Richard Dickson as "disappointing," with an ongoing inventory-clearance process "taking longer than anticipated" resulting in additional "pressure on sales." As a result, management cut its 2026 full-year net sales guidance.

JPMorgan responded on May 29 by downgrading GAP from Overweight to Neutral and slashing its price target from $35 to $27. The analyst action compounded selling pressure that had already driven shares down more than 14% in after-hours trading the prior evening. Trading volume spiked to several times the 30-day average.

If you purchased Gap Inc. shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, SueWallSt has represented shareholders in securities investigations. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GAP Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GAP investigation?A: Investors who purchased GAP stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GAP stock drop?A: Shares fell more than 15% after the company reported Q1 revenue that missed analyst estimates as management highlighted a slower start to the year and cut its full-year sales outlook. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Gap Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue outlook, brand-level performance trends, and inventory challenges. When actual Q1 results and a lowered full-year revenue forecast were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GAP investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my GAP shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GAP and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

SueWallSt\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com