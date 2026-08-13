Lost Money on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

The Red Flags: Peabody Energy Allegedly Knew Centurion Mine Equipment Was Failing Months Before Shareholders Were Told, Costing Investors $14.50 Per Share

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or ☎(888) SueWallSt.

BTU shares fell from a Class Period high of $39.50 to $25.00, a total loss of $14.50 per share (36.7%). The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

The lawsuit contends that Peabody Energy's leadership, including CEO James C. Grech, CFO Mark A. Spurbeck, and former President of Global Operations Marc E. Hathhorn possessed information about serious operational deficiencies at the Centurion mine well before those problems were disclosed to investors. The Company repeatedly assured the market that Centurion was advancing "on time and on budget" toward full longwall production, even as repurposed equipment that had sat unused for eight years was being deployed underground without adequate testing under full-load conditions.

When these problems finally surfaced publicly on March 30, 2026, the Company reduced first quarter Centurion output guidance from 700,000 tons to just 250,000 tons but provided no detail about the scope or nature of the failures. It was not until May 5, 2026, that the full picture emerged: electrical failures, mechanical breakdowns in conveyors and chutes, moisture accumulation in roof cavities, floor softening beneath shields, and misaligned equipment requiring weeks of manual remediation.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The action claims multiple warning signs existed internally before shareholders received any disclosure:

The longwall equipment had been stored unused for eight years before being fitted with updated technology and deployed underground without full-load testing

Unanticipated electrical issues appeared immediately upon commissioning in February 2026, requiring parts to be ordered and repaired

Mechanical failures in conveyors and chutes followed the electrical problems, compounding delays

Slow longwall advancement caused localized roof deterioration, moisture buildup, and floor softening beneath shields

Shield misalignment required iterative manual repositioning that added weeks to the remediation timeline

The met coal segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7 million in Q1 2026, including $80 million in reduced value from the Centurion ramp-up alone

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

As pleaded in the complaint, the contrast between internal realities and public assurances was stark. Throughout the Class Period, the Company projected confidence about its March 2026 production target, accelerated the timeline to February 2026 in July 2025, and touted Centurion's $2.1 billion net present value as recently as February 5, 2026. At no point before March 30, 2026, did the Company disclose the mechanical, electrical, or geological risks that were allegedly already materializing underground.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. Shareholders who purchased BTU stock based on repeated assurances of on-time production deserve answers about what was happening underground at Centurion while those assurances were being made." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ☎(888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Lawsuit

Q: When did Peabody Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges the Company made materially false and misleading statements about the Centurion mine's ramp-up timeline and operational readiness. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on March 30, 2026 and May 5, 2026, causing significant stock declines.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Peabody Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Centurion mine's readiness for full longwall production by March 2026, the condition and reliability of repurposed mining equipment, and the Company's ability to meet fiscal year 2026 metallurgical coal segment volume and cost guidance. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is the BTU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com