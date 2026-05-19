Kohler Brings Deep Luxury and Heritage-Brand Expertise to Advance Banana Republic's Modern Explorer Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced Donald Kohler will join the company as Global Brand President and CEO of Banana Republic in July 2026 and will be based in San Francisco.

A seasoned leader with more than three decades of experience across the luxury, premium and specialty retail markets, Kohler will guide Banana Republic as the brand continues to build momentum and elevate its position as a modern explorer lifestyle brand rooted in craftsmanship, creativity, and discovery.

Gap Inc. Appoints Donald Kohler as Banana Republic President and Chief Executive Officer

"Donald is a product-driven leader with deep global expertise and an extraordinary track record of revitalizing brands to new relevance with clarity, discipline, and storytelling that connects with customers to drive growth," said Gap Inc. CEO Richard Dickson.

"Donald began his career in product at Gap Brand, where he developed his instincts for great design, impactful merchandising, and powerful storytelling. Just as importantly, he is deeply respected as a people leader who builds trust and develops high-performing teams. That rare combination of operational excellence and brand building positions him well to lead Banana Republic's next chapter – building on the brand's momentum and reinvigoration as a modern explorer brand," Dickson added.

Kohler joins Banana Republic from PVH Corp., where he most recently served as CEO of PVH Americas, overseeing Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and the company's regional retail, eCommerce, wholesale, and licensing businesses. Prior to PVH Corp., Kohler held senior leadership roles at Burberry, Ferragamo, and Diesel, where he consistently strengthened brand positioning, delivered operational excellence, and led consumer-focused transformation across global markets.

Earlier in his career, Kohler spent more than a decade at Gap Inc. in merchandising leadership roles across Gap, GapKids, and babyGap – an experience that shaped his approach to product excellence, customer-led focus, and cross-functional partnership.

"Returning to Gap Inc. is deeply meaningful for me," said Kohler. "Banana Republic has extraordinary heritage and a powerful opportunity to inspire today's consumer through elevated product, immersive storytelling, and a cohesive customer journey. I believe great brands are built by great teams, and I look forward to getting to know the Banana Republic team and building what's next together."

As Kohler steps into the role, Banana Republic will continue strengthening its product architecture, deepening brand storytelling, elevating the in-store and digital experience, and driving disciplined execution across all channels globally.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

About Banana Republic

Banana Republic is a storyteller's brand, outfitting the modern explorer with high-quality, expertly crafted collections and experiences to inspire and enrich their journeys. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers across online and company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit www.bananarepublic.com and follow @BananaRepublic on social channels.

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SOURCE Gap Inc.