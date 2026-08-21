The Article Outlines Seasonal Maintenance Steps That Help Homeowners Protect Garage Door Seals, Hardware, and Energy Efficiency During Cold Weather.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HelloNation article explains that garage doors face added stress when temperatures fall below freezing. One of the most vulnerable areas is the bottom gasket, or seal, where moisture can collect between the rubber and concrete floor. If that moisture freezes, the seal can become stuck to the ground.

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The article notes that operating the door while the seal is frozen can place extra strain on the opener. Cables and other components may also experience added stress. As part of Pennsylvania garage door care, homeowners can reduce this risk by checking the area around the seal before operating the door during freezing conditions.

The article also describes how a damaged bottom seal can affect household energy efficiency. Repeated freezing can tear or weaken the gasket, leaving gaps where cold air enters the garage. This can create larger temperature swings and make nearby living spaces harder to keep comfortable.

Cleaning the gasket is one of the seasonal maintenance steps discussed in the article. Dirt, road salt, leaves, and grit can collect along the garage threshold during late fall. These materials hold moisture near the seal, increasing the possibility that it will freeze to the floor.

The HelloNation article recommends sweeping the floor near the door and wiping the gasket with a damp cloth. It also explains that silicone spray can help keep rubber flexible without drying it out. This creates a protective layer that can reduce sticking and help preserve the gasket through winter.

Garage door expert Ed Hesling's featured insights also address the importance of inspecting the gasket for wear. The article notes that cracked, brittle, or flattened rubber may no longer create a proper seal. Replacing a worn gasket can improve contact with the floor and provide better protection against drafts and moisture.

Pennsylvania garage door care also involves checking components beyond the bottom seal. The article explains that cold temperatures affect metal rollers, hinges, springs, and other moving parts. As temperatures drop, these components can become stiffer, placing additional strain on the garage door system.

The article describes light lubrication of appropriate moving joints as another useful winter preparation step. Keeping these parts moving smoothly can reduce squeaking, grinding, and unnecessary resistance. The goal is to address small maintenance needs before freezing weather contributes to larger mechanical problems.

For Central Pennsylvania homeowners, the article presents winter maintenance as a practical way to protect a major moving system in the home. The guidance from garage door expert Ed Hesling focuses on preparation, including cleaning, inspection, lubrication, and attention to signs of wear before colder conditions arrive.

Seasonal Tip for Garage Door Care in Pennsylvania Winters features insights from Ed Hesling of Garage Door Experts of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation